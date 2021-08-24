This is one of the most enjoyable weeks in local sports.
At least in my humble opinion. Friday marks my 37th year of following high school football. I don't care what anybody says, when it comes to prep sports football is king.
This fall feels more normal. I know we're not out of the woods yet regarding the C word, but I pray this will be more of a normal fall.
I love all prep sports, not just football. In fact, one of my favorite is track and field. I don't think many can say as much.
I also enjoy cross country and wrestling. I say this to explain that my love for prep sports doesn't start and end with football.
Still, I feel like a kid in a toy store when it comes each year to this week.
For 33 years I wrote about prep sports in North Idaho and eastern Washington for The Spokesman-Review. I grew up in Kennewick, Washington, and I continue to follow my alma mater, Kamiakin.
So what makes this week and high school sports in general so special? Something really simple and cliché: Each year is different. Recruiting isn't allowed in prep sports, and coaches must mold teams around the available personnel.
Traditional powers tend to reload, not rebuild. Cases in point are the Bishop Kelly, Rocky Mountain, Highland and Coeur d'Alene football programs.
Defending 5A state champ Rocky Mountain got a head start last week when it opened on the road against Highland. And a superb opener it was with the Grizzlies building a 12-0 lead and winning a defensive slugfest, 12-7.
The Grizzlies have a bye this week with a chance to see how their Southern Idaho Conference brethren do the first time out of the gate.
• In case you wondering if Californians are moving to the Treasure Valley? I'm convinced they are, and they're coming in droves.
I remember not long after I bought a house here and new subdivision was built behind our home. Being neighborly and wanting to welcome the family to the area, I reached out to the folks who brought a home behind us. They said they wouldn't be around often because they were still living in California.
Just about every high school football coach the Idaho Press talked to this summer has mentioned a California transfer or two who will make an impact on their team.
Welcome to the Treasure Valley — no matter where you're from.
• Make sure and pick up a copy of our Thursday newspaper. The paper will include our annual fall Football Tab featuring several pages of Boise State and College of Idaho coverage along with stories about our 33 prep teams.
It's a labor of love. Lots of labor, but also lots of love.
A tip of the ballcap to Boise State beat writer B.J. Rains and our College of Idaho beat writer John Wustrow, who has spent the last 16 months overseeing our prep coverage as well. And a shout out to our photographers Brian Myrick and Jake King.
We'll be out in force this week covering opening prep games. College of Idaho opens on the road Saturday, and next week Boise State will be visiting Mickey Mouse and the Knights of Central Florida.
It gets real in a hurry. Buckle up and we should have plenty of fun.