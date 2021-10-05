So what do you think of the Broncos now?
Here's a wide-angle view of possible scenarios as Boise State nears the midway point of the season.
I wouldn't be surprised if Boise State wins Saturday and runs the table to finish 9-3 and capture the Mountain Division of the Mountain West.
The Broncos could also finish 4-8, winning just two more games this season.
That's not likely to happen. No matter the injury issues and lack of depth — correct me if I'm wrong, wasn't there much talk about Boise State's depth during preseason — Boise State won't win just two more games.
My initial thought following the Broncos' loss to Nevada was a 6-6 season was staring Boise State in the face, maybe even 5-7.
If Boise State is 2-4 following Saturday, it faces a difficult task preparing for Air Force's the option-based offense. Especially with depth issues along the defensive front.
I agree with most in the media that quarterback Hank Bachmeier has been playing well. I even agree with his coaches that he's showing some leadership.
But upon watching the video of his postgame comments, his body language was not good. He was saying mostly the right things, but his body wasn't aligning with those comments.
What will we see offensively from the Broncos on Saturday in a nonconference game? Will we see a variety of looks like we did against Utah State or will they try to continue to build some consistency with the running game out of the pistol?
Will the defense get back to creating some turnovers? Will the secondary, specifically, get back to creating turnovers?
If it seems like there are more questions than answers, maybe that's what we have with a 2-3 team that's staring more difficulty in the face.
For the record — I'm picking the Broncos to knock off 10th-ranked BYU on Saturday.
But what do I know. I just watch the games on TV.
• I initially thought that College of Idaho's unfortunate loss to Carroll on Saturday was critical. It still could be, but take a look at the Frontier Conference standings.
With five weeks left in the regular season, the Yotes find themselves a game out of first and in a four-way tie for second. Rocky Mountain is leading the conference at 4-1 and the Yotes, Montana Western, Eastern Oregon and Southern Oregon are 3-2. Carroll is 2-3.
Now the Yotes can't finish in a head-to-head tie with Rocky Mountain and win the conference. Rocky Mountain upset the Yotes 33-30 three weeks ago.
Next up for College of Idaho is a road game Saturday at Montana Tech (2-3). Then the Yotes have a home game against Montana Western, an away game at Southern Oregon and a home game against Eastern Oregon and a season finale at Carroll.
College of Idaho could run the table and finish 8-2.
Rocky Mountain finishes at Eastern Oregon, home against Carroll, away at Montana Tech, home against MSU-Northern and at Montana Western.
You would think the conference champ will have no more than two losses.
At most Rocky should lose just two games. While the Yotes could go undefeated the rest of the way, they'll likely drop at least one.
It's going to come down to which team helps itself the most. The schedule, in that regard, doesn't seem to fit College of Idaho well. Especially when you consider the Yotes have lost twice at home.
This is a protect the home turf conference. So far, Rocky Mountain has done just that.
• It's shaping up to be a Rocky Mountain/Mountain View rematch for the 5A Southern Idaho Conference championship and top seed to the state playoffs.
Mountain View topped Rocky Mountain in a season opener. The Mavericks are 6-0 overall, 3-0 in the River Division.
Rocky Mountain is 5-1 and 2-0 in the Foothills Division.
Meridian hopes to have a say in the crowing of the Foothills champ. The Warriors visit Rocky Mountain next week.
Mountain View's last test comes Friday when it plays host to Capital (5-1, 3-0) to decide the River title.
In the 4A SIC, Emmett (5-1, 4-0) needs two wins in its next three to claim the title. As long as one of those wins is against Middleton (4-2, 3-1).
Bishop Kelly (4-2, 3-1) is still in the mix for the league title, but the Knights need Emmett to lose twice.
How about this for a showdown next week: No. 1-ranked Homedale (6-0, 2-0) entertains second-ranked Weiser (6-0, 2-0) to decide the Snake River Valley championship.
That same week, the 2A Western Idaho Conference championship should be decided when Melba (4-2, 2-0) visits Nampa Christian (4-1, 2-0).