College of Idaho guard Drew Wyman, left, shoots over Indiana Tech forward Josh Kline during the second half of the NAIA men's national championship game on Saturday in Kansas City, Mo. Wyman was named a second-team All-American on Tuesday.
The sophomore guard from Great Falls, Montana averaged 11.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per game this season to go with 51 assists, 30 steals and 12 blocked shots. He started all 37 games for the College of Idaho (36-1) on the year and helped the Yotes secure the second national title in program history with a 73-71 win against Indiana Tech on Saturday in the title game.
Wyman is the fifth player in program history to earn second-team All-American honors and the first since Demetrius Perkins did so in 2014-15.
It’s far from the first honor Wyman has received this season, as earlier this season he was named a first-team All-Cascade Conference selection for the second straight year and was also named an Academic All-American. He matched a career high with 23 points in a 94-78 win against Corban on Jan. 14 and recorded his first career double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds in a 74-63 win against Lewis-Clark State on Jan. 27.
Wyman just missed out on his second double-double in the NAIA Quarterfinals on Wednesday, recording eight points and 10 rebounds in the 83-66 win against Tougaloo (Miss.). He also had four steals in that game. In the NAIA Tournament, Wyman averaged 9.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.
Previous honors for Wyman include Cascade Conference Freshman of the Year in the 2021-22 season, as well as the Montana Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior at Great Falls High in 2021.
The Yotes will hold a celebration to honor their national championship Wednesday evening at J.A. Albertson Activities Center. Doors will open at 7 p.m. with the event beginning at 7:30. There will be a meet and greet with players and coaches after.