College of Idaho guard Drew Wyman, left, shoots over Indiana Tech forward Josh Kline during the second half of the NAIA men's national championship game on Saturday in Kansas City, Mo. Wyman was named a second-team All-American on Tuesday.

 AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

The awards keep rolling in for the College of Idaho men’s basketball team.

Three days after the Yotes were crowned NAIA National Champions, Drew Wyman was honored nationally on Tuesday as a second-team All-American.

