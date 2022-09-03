In recent years, the College of Idaho football team has enjoyed success on the road.
Saturday was no different. Junior running back Hunter Gilbert became the first Yote since October 23, 2021, to score multiple rushing touchdowns in a game to lead the College of Idaho football team to a 21-18 win over host nationally ranked Rocky Mountain in Billings, Montana.
College of Idaho is now 2-0 on the season for the second time in three seasons. Rocky Mountain falls to 1-1 on the season.
C of I starting quarterback Andy Peters completed 19 of 37 passes for 258 yards and a touchdown. His top targets were Jon Schofield, who hauled in four catches for 106 yards and a touchdown, and Jake Nadley, who had eight catches for 98 yards. Gilbert raised his career best on the ground for the second straight week with an 82-yard game effort on 16 carries to go along with his two touchdowns.
On defense, Dylan Martinez and Dorian Hardin each had seven stops to lead the Yotes defense that gave up just 4.6 yards per play.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
The Yotes built an early 14-0 lead on the two touchdowns by Gilbert as they controlled the opening quarter with a 13:15 to 1:45 advantage in time of possession. The Battlin’ Bears came back with 12 points in the second quarter on two field goals and a touchdown to cut the Yotes' lead to 14-12 at halftime. An attempt to tie the game on a two-point conversion, following its only touchdown of the half was thwarted as C of I forced RMC quarterback Nathan Dick out of the pocket and an errant throw.
The two teams traded touchdowns to start the third quarter. Peters, in his first start at College of Idaho, connected on a 64-yard touchdown pass with Schofield that extended the Yotes' lead to 21-12. The 64-yard touchdown pass is the longest since a 72-yard touchdown pass by March 13, 2021.
Rocky Mountain came back with a six play, 68-yard drive that ended with a three-yard touchdown run by Zaire Wilcox. The C of I special teams rose to the occasion for the second time in the contest as Caden Stratton blocked the point-after attempt.
The fourth quarter saw Rocky Mountain move the ball into C of I territory before a missed field goal and a stingy defensive effort by the Yotes kept the Battlin Bears off the scoreboard. Rocky Mountain reserve quarterback George Trimble moved the home team down the field in the final two minutes before forcing incomplete passes on three of the final four attempts to seal the victory for the visitors.
College of Idaho has a bye this week before traveling to face Southern Oregon in Ashland on Sept. 17 at 1 p.m. (MDT).