The College of Idaho football team got a boost in its quest for a Frontier Conference title on Saturday, and then beat Southern Oregon 17-15 on the road.
The win pulls the Yotes (6-2, 6-2 Frontier Conference) even with Rocky Mountain at the top of the conference standings after the Battlin’ Bears lost 21-17 to Montana Tech earlier in the day.
Rocky Mountain does hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the College of Idaho, so the Yotes still need the Battlin’ Bears to drop at least one of their final two games.
The Yotes had to wait out a two-hour weather delay in Ashland, Oregon, and then found themselves trailing 9-0 at halftime after three field goals by the Raiders’ Cesar Ruiz.
Cameron Simons got the College of Idaho on the board in the third quarter on a 31-yard field goal, then Nick Calzaretta gave the Yotes their first touchdown, and the lead, early in the fourth quarter, capping off a 56-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.
After forcing Southern Oregon into a three-and-out, Cole Schmidt blocked a Raiders punt attempt, picked it up at the 4-yard line and ran it in to extend the lead to 17-9.
Southern Oregon cut the College of Idaho lead to two points on a 36-yard touchdown pass from Blake Asciutto to Bryce Goggin. The Raiders attempted a 2-point conversion to tie the game, but an Asciutto pass fell incomplete.
Southern Oregon had two more possessions, but Schmidt intercepted a Asciutto pass attempt and Brad Cushman recovered a fumble forced by Dorian Hardin on the game’s final play.
Yotes quarterback Ryan Hibbs rebounded from three interceptions in the first half and finished with 145 yards on 15-of-24 passing, while Calzaretta led the running game with 48 yards.
The Yotes defense finished with three sacks, while Keagan McCoy had two tackles for a loss.
Dylan Martinez had a fumble recovery.
The College of Idaho returns to Simplot Stadium next week for its final home game against Eastern Oregon.