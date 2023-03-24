Support Local Journalism


The word of the year for the College of Idaho men’s basketball team may have been ‘tough.’

It was a word used numerous times by coaches and players alike during their run to the NAIA National Championship. Be the tougher team. The toughest team wins. All mantras used by the Yotes on their way to the second national title in program history.

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

