The word of the year for the College of Idaho men’s basketball team may have been ‘tough.’
It was a word used numerous times by coaches and players alike during their run to the NAIA National Championship. Be the tougher team. The toughest team wins. All mantras used by the Yotes on their way to the second national title in program history.
When the team takes the court again next fall, there will be a new tough task that awaits them. Every night, the Yotes’ opponents will know they have a chance to knock off the defending national champions.
The College of Idaho will celebrate their accomplishment for another week or so before the Yotes fully immerse themselves into preparing for another run at the title. But even as they celebrate, they still know there will be a lot of work ahead of them to get back to the top.
“We’re going to enjoy this for a couple weeks, but I can assure you we didn’t achieve the success we did this year without being purpose driven,” said College of Idaho coach Colby Blaine during Wednesday’s Night of Champions celebration. “This program is not going to change. In about three weeks we’ll gather as a team, we’ll reset our focus and we’ll move forward to the greatest experience in the country.”
The first question awaiting the Yotes is who will be back for next season. While everyone who was on the roster this season is eligible to return next year, thanks in large part to the extra COVID year granted by the NAIA in the 2020-21 season, a few players have earned their bachelor's degrees and have decisions to make about their future.
On Thursday night, Charles Elzie, the Cascade Conference Defensive Player of the Year and NAIA Tournament MVP announced on Twitter that he was opening up his recruitment for his final year of college eligibility. So far, Elzie is the only one who has made any announcement about their future.
On Wednesday, before he made the announcement, Elzie was posed the question of how he liked the Yotes’ chances, regardless of whether he was back with the team or not. His response: With what Blaine and the coaching staff have built in Caldwell, the team is more important than just one player.
“I was glad I was able to help, that’s what a national championship team is,” Elzie said. “It’s a culture thing and you’re going to have players that can get the job done and you’re going to have players that can fill roles.”
If ‘tough’ is indeed the word of the year for the Yotes, ‘culture’ is a close runner-up. By now, the winning culture that surrounds the College of Idaho basketball program may seem second nature. Since former coach Scott Garson took over before the 2013-14 season, every year there’s been an expectation to compete for a Cascade Conference title and a national title. Since Blaine took over prior to the 2018-19 season, that’s only been amped up.
In Blaine’s first season as head coach, the Yotes tied a program record with 31 wins, matching the school record set during the 1995-96 National Championship season.
Every season since then — besides the COVID-19 shortened 2020-21 season — the Yotes have either tied the school record or reset it. This year, they finished with a 36-1 record.
“This team is my family,” said Drew Wyman, a second-team All-American this season. “It’s been special, not just winning games, but having the feeling of the crowd cheering you on, the gym going crazy, one of your teammates doing something selfless. The biggest thing I’ll remember is the experiences and the feelings I’ve had with this special group.”
This will certainly be a team that is remembered on the campus at the College of Idaho for a long time. A few long-time fans who attended Wednesday’s Night of Champions celebration brought memorabilia they had from when the Yotes won their first title in 1996.
If and when the Yotes get to celebrate their third title, there will likely be fans who will fondly look back on this group and all they were able to accomplish.
The Yotes just hope it happens a little sooner than 27 years down the road.
“I’ve thought about it and I want to go back-to-back next year,” Wyman said about repeating. “But we’re definitely going to take a few weeks here and enjoy this season before we move on to the next one and start grinding again.”