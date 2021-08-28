We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
It's one of the longest road trips in the Frontier Conference, but the College of Idaho football team came out unscathed Saturday afternoon.
No. 19 College of Idaho turned out the Lights and spoiled Montana State-Northern’s home opener with a 42-14 win on Saturday at Tilleman Field in Havre, Montana.
The Yotes utilized an effective ground game, led by Nick Calzaretta, to run away from the Lights in the second half, turning what was a 21-14 halftime advantage into a convincing four-score victory.
Calzaretta finished with two touchdowns on the day, including a 23-yarder to get the scoring started at the 12:47 mark of the first quarter. He added to his impressive day with a 1-yard run following Isaiah Abdul’s second interception of the game that set the C of I offense up inside the Northern 5-yard line to start the drive. The second touchdown came with 11:10 left in the fourth quarter.
He finished with 206 yards on 18 attempts.
New quarterback Jack Rice threw three touchdowns in his Coyote debut, tossing a pair of strikes to Bo Stevens and finding Hunter Juarez on a 41-yard touchdown pass with 4:52 in the first quarter.
Rice completed 11 of 21 attempts for 159 yards and three touchdowns. He also had three interceptions.
Juarez and Brock Richardson each had four receptions.
On the defensive side of the ball, Dylan Martinez forced a fumble and recovered it himself late in the first half to put an end to a drive by the Lights that had them on the verge of potentially tying the game. Martinez finished with a team high 16 tackles.
After the key Martinez play, the Yotes outscored the Lights 21-0 the rest of the way.
Redshirt freshman running back Caden Cobb put an exclamation point on the win for the Yotes, taking his first carry of the game for a 32-yard touchdown run with 2:31 remaining in the contest.
C of I will host Rocky Mountain next Saturday at 1 p.m. in the 2021 home opener.