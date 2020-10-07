The College of Idaho football team will play a seven-game, conference-only schedule this spring, beginning with a home game against Montana State-Northern on Feb. 27.
The Frontier Conference released its football schedule on Wednesday after an approval by the Council of Presidents via conference call earlier in the day. The schedule calls for seven weeks of round robin games with no bye weeks. In addition to the season opener the Yotes will host Montana Tech on March 20 and Southern Oregon on April 3. The College of Idaho will have road games against Carroll on March 6, Rocky Mountain on March 13, Montana Western on March 27 and Eastern Oregon on April 10.
The Yotes are coming off a Frontier Conference title and undefeated regular season. The Yotes won their first playoff game in playoff history, beating Ottawa (Ariz.) in the first round before suffering their first loss of the year against Grand View (Iowa) in the NAIA Quarterfinals.