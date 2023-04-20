CALDWELL — Tanner Leaf left quite the impression in his first start for the College of Idaho football team back in the fall of 2021.
Coming into the Yotes’ fourth game of his redshirt freshman season, Leaf had roughly 10 snaps to his college resume. He left the game with a performance that earned him NAIA National Player of the Week honors.
Playing in a deep linebacking rotation, Leaf didn’t quite get as many opportunities as a sophomore last fall, but coming back for his junior season, the Capital High graduate is ready to do whatever he can to help the Yotes — and maybe even recapture some of that magic he had on the field as a freshman.
“I feel like I’m the strongest I’ve been, the fastest I’ve been,” said Leaf. “I’m just excited to get my opportunity to be back out here.”
Leaf and the rest of the Yotes will have a chance to display what might be in store for them this fall when they participate in Saturday’s spring game at Simplot Stadium. And while the College of Idaho will once again have a solid group of linebackers on its roster, even with four-year starter Dylan Martinez graduating, Leaf is embracing the opportunity to compete with so much talent.
“We got a lot of veteran guys and a competitive room,” Leaf said. “It’s really a good problem to have, having a lot of dudes that can play and go out and dominate. I just hope to earn my role and play to the best I can and help the team win in whatever way we can do it.”
When he made his first start, Leaf was one of 10 freshmen linebackers on the Yotes’ roster. A strong fall camp gave him an opportunity to show what he could do when injuries started hitting the linebacking group. Leaf ran with it the first chance he could.
In a 29-3 win against Southern Oregon, his stat sheet would have been impressive for even the most grizzled veteran. Leaf finished the game with 10 tackles, including four for a loss and a pair of sacks for 15 yards. In about 60 minutes, those in attendance at Simplot Stadium that day knew the name Tanner Leaf.
He remained a starter the rest of the season and finished the year third in tackles (66), sacks (5.0) and fourth in tackles for a loss (8.5). He matched his 10-tackle performance against Southern Oregon in games against Montana Western and at Carroll.
“Tanner just finds his way in there,” said College of Idaho coach Mike Moroski. “I think there’s various reasons why a couple of years ago he started a couple of games. He’s tough, he loves to play, he’s full of enthusiasm.”
While he did play in all 10 games for the Yotes last season, none of them were as a starter. With Martinez returning for his senior season and the emergence of Willie Nelson, who switched from defensive line to linebacker when injuries started depleting the linebacking corps in 2021, the depth chart was once again crowded.
The College of Idaho plays just two linebackers in its base defense, allowing for a third safety on the field. Leaf finished the season with 26 tackles. He never finished a game with more than five tackles.
“It was definitely an adjustment,” Leaf said about returning to a role in the rotation. “I was pretty excited to be in the mix, but Willie had a great fall and was absolutely playing lights out and he earned it outright. I love that we got the opportunity to still rotate, and we went pretty much every other drive and still dominated as a group instead of just a couple of guys.”
That’s the approach the Yotes appear to be taking for their linebackers this season: Dominate as a group. The Yotes will once again be deep at the position with Nelson and Joey Calzaretta, who started the first two games of the 2021 season before a season-ending injury, all returning. Even Cooper Leaf, Tanner’s twin brother, has been seeing reps at linebacker this spring.
And for Tanner, having strong competition again is music to his ears.
“It’s good, because we’re a pretty close crew,” he said. “We all can help coach each other and help each other up, as well as compete. On the field, everybody wants to be the guy, but we all just want the team to win at the end of the day. Whoever can be the best guy to do that, that’s who should be out there.”