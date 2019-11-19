CALDWELL — A week ago, College of Idaho men’s basketball coach Colby Blaine stood on the court of the Johnson Sports Center in Nampa and talked about the Yotes needing to find confidence in their shot.
On Tuesday, they found it.
The Yotes broke out of their recent 3-point shooting woes and hit 14 3-pointers on the way to a 90-69 win against Northwest Nazarene Tuesday in the season’s second and final installment of the Mayors’ Cup Series, avenging a loss to their Canyon County rivals seven days earlier.
“Having that rivalry game, it means a lot more to us,” said senior Nate Bruneel, who was two points shy of his career-high with 24 points. “The environment we played in was awesome, and this is a game that means a lot to this program.”
With the Yotes (5-1) and Nighthawks (3-1) each winning a game on their home court, it marks the fifth straight year that the two teams have split the season series. The home team has won all 10 games in the series during that span. For the Yotes, it was the seventh straight win against Northwest Nazarene at the J.A. Albertson Activities Center.
In last Tuesday’s 66-57 loss to the Nighthawks, the Yotes were 5 of 27 from behind the 3-point line — their third straight game shooting under 30 percent — including 2 of 17 in the second half.
This time, they surpassed their total from the last game in the first half, hitting seven 3-pointers in the first 20 minutes and finishing 14 for 35 in the game.
“I think we did a nice job moving the ball tonight,” said Blaine. “So we found more open shots and those open shots led to confident shots. And then it just kept happening time after time. We’re still shooting too many 3’s in transition, but I like the risks. We got 12 offensive rebounds, so we’ll take a few risks.”
Ricardo Time led the College of Idaho with five 3-pointers on six attempts, and finished with 17 points. Bruneel was 4 for 8 from long range. Jalen Galloway, who also finished with 17 points had a trio of 3-pointers while Talon Pinckney and Nathan Burman each hit one.
“My coach always tells me to shoot with confidence, so I just kept doing that,” said Time. “The guys were telling me they were going to find me, so I kept shooting it.”
The confidence for the Yotes was apparent early, as Bruneel opened the game with a pair of 3-pointers to get the Yotes out to an early 6-0 lead, a lead the Yotes never gave up.
“I know for me especially, I didn’t shoot it great the past game,” said Bruneel, who was limited to seven points in the first meeting with the Nighthawks. “We looked at the team as a whole, it wasn’t great. But (Blaine) kept confidence, and that’s a big thing. We have it on our board every game — ‘shoot with confidence.’ I think we came out and we did that tonight.”
A 3-pointer by Galloway sparked a 24-6 run by the Yotes, allowing the College of Idaho to turn a two-point lead into a 36-18 advantage.
The Nighthawks were able to close the lead to 38-28 on a steal and layup by George Reidy, but a Galloway 3-pointer, two free throws from Bruneel and an Ivory Miles-Williams tip-in — as well as a Time block on a NNU 3-pointer at the buzzer — allowed the Yotes to score the final seven points of the half and take a 45-28 lead into the locker room.
“At NNU, we gave up two points at the buzzer going into the half,” Blaine said. “Now Ricardo blocked that one, a total momentum shift, a totally different game. It was a huge deal for us and I loved his effort.”
Pinckney, who finished with 13 points, hit a 3-pointer to start the second half, extending the Yotes’ lead to 20. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Time and Bruneel, pushed it further to 25, at 57-32. Burman, who checked in late in the game for just his second time in a College of Idaho uniform, hit a 3-pointer with 36 seconds left to become the ninth Yote to score in the game.
“I think it’s a true testament to our team that a lot of guys scored,” said Blaine. “That’s who we are. We’re unselfish, we move the ball, we don’t care who gets the glory. We just want great shots.”
Ezekiel Alley led the Nighthawks with 18 points, while Adalberto Diaz scored 15. But it was an off-night defensively for the Nighthawks, who had not allowed more than 74 points in a game entering the contest, including holding the Yotes to 57 a week ago. On Tuesday, that total went up by 33 points.
“Last week, we locked in on the defensive end, stopped being in rotation and got some more defensive stops,” said Northwest Nazarene coach Paul Rush. “This week, we kept making the same mistake. We kept talking about the same thing in timeouts and kept making the same mistake and kept getting in rotation.”
Northwest Nazarene has a week off before playing its final nonconference game next Tuesday at Cal State Los Angeles. The College of Idaho is back at home this weekend for the Domino’s Classic, with games against Montana Western on Friday and one against Lewis-Clark State — who will be a Cascade Conference foe beginning in the 2020-21 season — on Saturday.