In its first game in just a little more than two weeks, the College of Idaho men's basketball team held off visiting William Jessup.
The Yotes prevailed in overtime 70-68 in the nonconference game, their first since Dec. 17.
Ricardo Time led College of Idaho (2-5) with a career high 23 points, Jake O'Neil had 12 rebounds and Derek Wadsworth chipped in 11 points off the bench.
It was the Yotes' first win since a season-opening road victory over Montana Tech.
The Yotes started fast, jumping to a 9-0 lead before William Jessup scored at the 17:15 mark.
But William Jessup recovered, taking a 31-29 lead into halftime.
O'Neil hit a 3-pointer with 1:21 to go in regulation to give College of Idaho a 58-55 lead. But Tarren Storey-Way countered with a 3-pointer to knot the score with 58 seconds remaining. Neither team scored the rest of the way.
Time attempted a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
The Yotes took a 70-65 lead when Jalen Galloway scored on a layup with 1:08 to go in overtime.
Galloway had an uncharacteristic off night shooting, making just 2-of-10 shots and finishing with seven points.
The Yotes made things tough on themselves by making 50% of their shots from the free-throw line (9 of 18).
Storey-Way led William Jessup with 24 points on 9-of-17 shooting.
The teams turn around and square off again today. Tipoff is at 3 p.m.