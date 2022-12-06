Support Local Journalism


CALDWELL — The Mayors’ Cup will be spending its summer with the College of Idaho basketball team thanks to a defensive performance rarely seen in the rivalry by very few, if any at all, who were in attendance Tuesday at the J.A. Albertson Activities Center.

The Yotes beat Northwest Nazarene 60-47 on Tuesday, sweeping the Mayors’ Cup season series for the first time since 2014. The sweep comes a year after the Nighthawks won both games against their Canyon County rivals to keep the trophy in Nampa for the entire year.

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

