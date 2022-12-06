CALDWELL — The Mayors’ Cup will be spending its summer with the College of Idaho basketball team thanks to a defensive performance rarely seen in the rivalry by very few, if any at all, who were in attendance Tuesday at the J.A. Albertson Activities Center.
The Yotes beat Northwest Nazarene 60-47 on Tuesday, sweeping the Mayors’ Cup season series for the first time since 2014. The sweep comes a year after the Nighthawks won both games against their Canyon County rivals to keep the trophy in Nampa for the entire year.
“It’s big time, it’s huge,” said sophomore Jake O’Neil, who finished with 10 points, five rebounds and four assists. “Now, at least for most of us, we’re 2-2. The next series really matters, I can’t wait for next year, for sure.”
The 47 points scored by the Nighthawks was the fewest scored by either team in this rivalry in 63 years. The Nighthawks were the last to be held under 48 in a 57-44 loss to the Yotes during the 1959-60 season.
“For the last 10 years, we’ve hung our hat on being the best defensive team in the country, but we haven’t showed it in every game this year,” said College of Idaho coach Colby Blaine. “So to be able to do it tonight in the biggest game of the year for us right now, it shows a lot of potential for our team.”
The Yote played a full 40 minutes of stifling defense against the Nighthawks, forcing 17 turnovers, 10 of which came off steals. The Nighthawks shot 17 of 50 from the field (34%) and were never really able to get any rhythm going on offense.
“We’re just some dawgs,” said freshman Samaje Morgan, who led all scorers with 17 points. “Coach Blaine wants us to be dawgs and that’s exactly what we are. So that (defensive performance) feels great.”
The Yotes had their own offensive struggles early, as well. Both teams, each playing this game as an exhibition, had trouble shooting through the first 14 minutes of the game. Both teams started out a combined 8 of 31 from the field, including 0 for 13 from beyond the 3-point line.
“We just had to stick with the road map, stick with the game plan,” said Morgan. “We couldn’t get ahead of ourselves. Shots weren’t falling in the first half and we switched it up a little. It was basically trusting one another.”
With the score at 10-7 with six minutes left in the first half, Charles Elzie hit a basket, then Morgan followed it with another score for C of I. Gabe Murphy ended a 10-minute field goal drought for NNU to cut it to 14-10, but Jake O’Neil scored on the other end.
Scoring picked up a little the rest of the half, as the Yotes took a 26-20 lead into the break.
“We just needed to pass the ball a little bit more, create a little bit more of a flow on offense,” said O’Neil. “Once we started doing that in the second half, things started to open up a little bit for us.”
The College of Idaho started building some separation on the Nighthawks early in the second half after two free throws by Gabe Murphy cut the Yotes lead to 30-27
A Morgan jumper sparked an 11-2 run for the Yotes, giving them a 41-29 lead. Johnny Radford hit a 3-pointer to give the C of I a 10-point lead, then Paul Wilson capped the run with a layup.
“Our shots started falling, and the crowd started getting into it,” said Morgan. “We have the best crowd in the nation, so once that starts going down, it’s kind of hard to come back.”
The College of Idaho kept at least an eight-point lead for the rest of the game, and with the way the Yotes defense was playing, even that lead felt a bit insurmountable.
“With about three minutes left, we felt like we were in a good position,” Blaine said. “We wanted long possessions, and I thought we did a great job not giving up quick shots to them. Then we hit our free throws down the stretch.”
Murphy led Northwest Nazarene with 13 points and nine rebounds, while Kobe Terashima score nine.