One down in Kansas City, three to go.
Playing in the 10,700-seat Kansas City Municipal arena, the College of Idaho men’s basketball team didn’t let the size, or the moment, get the best of them, even as the Yotes faced their first second-half deficit in more than a month.
Instead, the College of Idaho stuck with what got it there and came away with a 71-66 win against Grace (Indiana) on Thursday in the round of 16 in the NAIA Tournament.
“A big part was coming to this place, Kansas City, and just sticking to our game plan.” said Jake O’Neil, who recorded his first double-double of the tournament (15 points, 11 rebounds) after finishing one rebound shy in the first-round win against Vanguard and one point shy in the second-round win against Ottawa (Arizona). “A lot of teams once they get to big places, they want to try and make adjustments before they are even needed. We just stuck to our game plan, we tried to be the toughest out there and we ended up getting it done.”
The win helps the Yotes (32-4) establish a school record for wins in the season, surpassing the 31 wins by the 1996 National Championship team, the 2019 Final Four team and the 2020 team, which saw its tournament run ended by the COVID-19 pandemic. But with the College of Idaho now in the national quarterfinals for the fourth time, since 2015, the expectation is for the Yotes to add a few more over the next few days.
“Expectations are honestly getting higher and higher every year,” said fifth-year senior Ivory Miles-Williams, who led the Yotes with 16 points and will be playing in the quarterfinals for the third time in his career. “I was telling the guys it’s becoming so common that everybody is expecting you to be here.”
The College of Idaho will face Loyola (Louisiana) at 10 a.m. MDT on Saturday for the right to advance to the semifinals. The Wolf Pack (34-1) are the No. 1 seed in the Naismith Bracket, and were ranked No. 2 in the final NAIA poll of the season. They beat Faulkner (Alabama) 85-67 in their game on Thursday, Loyola’s 18th win in a row. Faulkner is the only team that has beaten the Wolf Pack this season.
The College of Idaho faced its first second-half deficit Thursday since a 73-61 win against Northwest on Feb. 11. The Yotes led Grace (27-9) 35-28 at halftime, extending it to 37-29 on a Ricardo Time layup to start the second half. But the Lancers tied the game on a 9-0 run, then took a 41-39 lead on a jumper by Frankie Davidson. The two teams traded baskets before Drew Wyman took a pass from Caden Handran in 3-pointer range and immediately put up a shot, sinking it to put the Yotes ahead for good, 44-43.
“That was huge, for a freshman in his first game in this arena on this stage, what a big shot for him,” College of Idaho coach Colby Blaine said. “But that's the type of player he is, he’s a big shot guy. Momentum is key in every game. What is interesting is we had momentum the whole first half, we lost it at the beginning of the second half and then we regained it with that shot. And I think regaining it was what sent us home.”
The shot sparked a 9-0 run for the College of Idaho, which was capped by another 3-pointer by O’Neil to make it 50-43. The Lancers were able to cut the lead to 3, but a jump shot by Miles-Williams extended the lead to 54-49, and the Yotes held at least a two-possession lead the rest of the way.
“When we went down in the start of the second half, we couldn't really freak out,” O’Neil said. “You got to stick to your guns and that’s what we did. We ended up going on a little run and then we just held on to it the rest of the way.”
The Yotes were able to put the Lancers away forcing 18 turnovers and withstanding an offensive attack by Grace’s 6-foot-9 freshman, Elijah Malone. Malone scored 18 points, as the Lancers had 40 of their 66 points in the paint. But the Yotes also forced him into three turnovers and held Grace to 4-of-14 shooting from 3-point range.
“We knew that No. 50, Malone, was going to get some easy baskets, he is a really good player and a big, strong kid,” said Blaine. “But we started doubling him later in the game, which really frustrated him and kind of frustrated their team. He had three turnovers in the game, but what we did a better job of is we didn’t let anyone else score.”
Meanwhile, the Yotes got 36 of their points coming off the bench, with O’Neil and Miles-Williams, combining for 31 of them. Miles-Williams became the sixth player to lead the Yotes in scoring during their current 14-game winning streak, further highlighting the depth the team has. The 16 points he scored Thursday were the most scored by Miles-Williams since recording 19 against Lewis-Clark St. on Dec. 18.
“It’s kind of nice, you’ve got to scout everybody,” Miles-Williams said about the depth of the Yotes. “I’ve been kind of on the back burner, been on ice waiting for my moment. My moment was today and Saturday it might be somebody different. That’s the beauty of our team, it can be somebody else every given night.”
Time finished the game with 15 points, while Wyman scored 12.