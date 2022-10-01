Halfway through the Frontier Conference football season, College of Idaho has to love its view at the top of the league.
The Yotes continued their winning ways Saturday afternoon, stopping Carroll College 31-20 in rainy conditions in Helena, Montana.
College of Idaho moved to 5-0, a game ahead of Montana Tech (4-1). Montana Tech visists College of Idaho on Saturday in a big showdown as the Yotes begin the second-half of league play.
“I love our team, the way they love to play the game and the way they travel,” College of Idaho coach Mike Moroski said. “We knew it was going to be wet and that it would come down to who can run the ball.”
Backup quarterback Ryan Hibbs started with starter Andy Peters rebounding from sickness that he dealt with all week. Moroski said Peters was available in an emergency.
As it turned out Peters wasn’t needed.
After 24 hours worth of rain caused there to be standing water on the natural grass field, the Yotes went to their bread and butter — the running game. And again it served them well.
And the defense was formidable. The Yotes had nine sacks and 15 tackles for loss. Carroll finished with minus-15 yards total offense.
“Our defense came up big in the passing game,” Moroski said. “The defense came through time and time again.”
Keegan McCoy had a school record five sacks and 11 tackles.
College of Idaho scored first when Jon Schofield rushed into the end zone from 2 yards out at the 5:51 mark of the first quarter.
Carroll evened things up with 4:50 to go before halftime when quarterback Jack Prka hit Tony Collins on a 30-yard touchdown pass.
Carroll took the lead at 13-7 early in the third quarter when Prka threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Chris Akulschin.
That’s when Hibbs came up with perhaps the play of the game. He hit receiver Brock Richardson on a 68-yard touchdown pass that gave the Yotes the lead for good at 14-13 with 11:21 to go in the third quarter.
“Ryan was having a hard time throwing,” Moroski said. “But the long pass to Brock was one of the finest passes I’ve seen in my life.”
College of Idaho extended its lead to 31-13 when Schofield scored on an 11-yard run with 11:19 to go in the game.
“They scored late but we were on the verge of blowing it open,” Moroski said.
Moroski said Peters will continue as the starter.
“But I’m thrilled for Ryan Hibbs; he did a fantastic job,” Moroski said. “I told him earlier that he’ll win us some more games and he did today.”
Moroski praised his team for sticking to the course.
“I just love the resiliency,” he said. “We’ve been a second half team all year (College of Idaho is outscoring its opponents by a 114-32 in the second half). Obviously, the spark plug was the big pass to Brock Richardson. Sometimes, in games like this, it’s the first play of the drive when you have the driest ball. I thought the defensive onslaught was really good. I thought we got free for some key sacks and kept them from getting on track.”
Running back Allamar Alexander led the Yotes with 129 yards on 25 carries and one touchdown.