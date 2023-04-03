CALDWELL — Andy Peters wasn’t at the College of Idaho for spring practices last year, not transferring over from Boise State until May 2022.
So, for the Yotes’ quarterback, this spring will provide a valuable opportunity to continue building on the progress he made with the offense over the past year.
“We’re just gelling a lot more,” said Peters. “We have the ability to wake up at 6 a.m. and go to the weight room with those guys and build that camaraderie that I feel was missing a little bit last year. It’s hard to get thrown in at fall camp and be like ‘these are your guys now.’ Just building that brotherhood with these guys and seeing it out here, it’s a night and day difference.”
Peters and the College of Idaho opened spring practice Monday and over the next four weeks will hold 16 practices, including the Spring Game on April 22 and a scrimmage the week after, as they get ready for the 2023 season.
“It was just so much fun to be back out playing football,” said College of Idaho coach Mike Moroski. “Coaches have done a great job preparing the guys, and every guy was champing at the bit.”
The Yotes are the four-time defending Frontier Conference champions, but in each of the last three seasons had to share the title and missed out on tiebreakers to qualify for the NAIA Tournament.
Last season, it was a 21-6 home loss to Carroll in the regular season finale that ended the Yotes postseason chances, despite an 8-2 record on the season.
But as of Monday, that all is officially last season. All the focus is on the fall ahead.
“We’ve been grinding in the weight room,” said linebacker Willie Nelson. "With our speed training, it feels good to put it all together and get back on the field again.”
Nelson will be one of four returning starters from the defensive unit for the Yotes. But despite seven starters departing, the Yotes figure to still have some depth, particularly in the front seven, which has plenty of rotation players returning who will figure to have bigger roles this season.
“A lot of those guys have really stepped up and become leaders among the team,” said Nelson. “I think they’ll fill the positions well, for sure.”
The offense, while missing a few pieces this spring, should be pretty well intact come fall, when the Yotes expect to return nine starters.
“It was great to be back out here with the guys,” said offensive lineman Garrett Rehberg, who will be a fourth-year starter this fall. “Every year you get a new team and some new weapons. We got some good guys on the outside and some good backs and offensive line-wise we have some older guys, including myself.”