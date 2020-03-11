Over the next week, the College of Idaho men's basketball team hopes to show the rest of the country what the Cascade Conference already knows: The Yotes' defense won't give up easily.
That vaunted defense claimed another victim Wednesday, this time at the NAIA Division II Tournament, as the No. 1-overall seeded Yotes opened with a 67-49 win against tournament hosts Northwestern (Iowa) in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
“Everybody was talking about how it was a bad first-round draw for us,” said junior Ivory Miles-Williams, who had eight points and nine rebounds. “We talked about it, but at the end of the day you have to just go out and play. It's tournament basketball. Our defense was awesome, we knew who their scorers were from the jump, we knew what they did really well and we all rebounded really well. I'm very happy with our defense tonight. Going forward that's going to be a huge key for us.”
The Yotes (31-3) held the Red Raiders, who came into the game averaging 84.8 points per game, to their lowest offensive total of the season and their lowest field goal percentage of the season, at 32.6%. Northwestern (20-11) came into the game averaging 11.4 3-pointers per game. On Wednesday, the Yotes held them to five.
“That took a lot of grit from our guys,” College of Idaho coach Colby Blaine said. “There was a lot of stuff that went on before the game in terms of the Parade of Champions and an odd timing for our game. I thought the guys handed it very well.”
The College of Idaho moves on to the round of 16 where it will face IU-Kokomo at 11 a.m. MDT on Friday. The Cougars (26-7) beat Madonna (Mich.) 70-68 in their first-round game.
Northwestern got 25 points from Tyler Hilbrands, the junior who was an NAIA All-American honorable mention a season ago. But even though he put up a lot of points, he still shot under 50% on the night going 9 for 21 from the field. The rest of the team shot 8 for 31.
“They were just putting them in spots that we allow more open shots than normal,” senior Talon Pinckney said about Hilbrands points. “They were putting them in the right spots and he was knocking them down. But no one else was really doing anything. He had half their points, so credit goes to stopping everyone else, really."
The Yotes had a little better offensive shooting day, going 29 for 64 to shoot 45.3%. Pinckney was 7 for 11 to lead the Yotes with 17 points, while Miles-Williams was 4 for 6. Connor DeSaulniers (4 for 7, eight points) and Jake Bruner (3 for 5, six points) both shot over 50% for the Yotes as well.
The College of Idaho led wire-to-wire, taking the first lead on a Pinckney shot, then after a pair of 3-pointers from Pinckney, led 10-5 behind eight points from the senior.
The Yotes started pulling away from the Red Raiders with a 14-4 run in the first half, with a Desaulniers basket giving the Yotes a 24-12 lead. The lead hovered around 10 points for the rest of the half, with the College of Idaho taking a 36-25 lead into the break,
The Red Raiders opened the second half on 5-0 run to cut the Yotes lead to 4, but the College of Idaho started taking over from there, allowing just 18 points over the last 18:46. A personal 6-0 run by Pinckney made it 41-33 and after a Northwestern basket off a steal, Jalen Galloway hit a 3-pointer to spark a 7-3 run.
For the Yotes, the 31 wins ties the program record for most in a season, matching last year's Final Four team and the 1996 National Championship team. But the College of Idaho is looking for more than just the record. Their goal is to finish with 35 wins, which would give the school its second national title.
“We're going to approach it one game at a time, but we definitely want to keep earning 40 more minutes ahead of us," Pinckney said. "We're on the right track right now.”
The track forward will include an quieter arena than what the Yotes faced against the host team on Wednesday. Before tipoff, officials announced the arena would be closed to fans the rest of the tournament due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Attendance will be limited to teams, essential staff members and immediate family of the student-athletes, according to a release.
“We've never played in front of no fans before, but I'll tell you this, we're a really good practice team when nobody's in the gym,” said Blaine. “But I still like our chances, we're still here for the same goal and there's so much emotion on the court the players don't know if there's fans or no fans. So I expect the tournament to continue on with the same intensity that it's always had.”