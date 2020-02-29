CALDWELL — One of the first scenes in the College of Idaho men's basketball team's intro video, played before games at J.A. Albertson Activities Center, shows a clip from the Yotes' loss to Oregon Tech in the NAIA Division II semifinals last year.
It was put there on purpose, to serve as a reminder to the team that it hasn't completed its goals just yet.
But the Yotes are now one win away from one of their goals, and six away from the ultimate one.
The College of Idaho got by Eastern Oregon 84-57 on Saturday night in the Cascade Conference Tournament semifinals. With the win, the Yotes (29-3) move on to Tuesday's championship game, where the No. 1-nationally ranked Yotes will host Oregon Tech at 7 p.m.
A win will give the Yotes — who won the regular season title with a perfect 20-0 league record — a third-straight tournament championship.
“We've been talking the last couple of weeks that we're not going to share with anybody,” said College of Idaho coach Colby Blaine. “We want to run the league and our guys are focused on that. We're going to get a great opponent in here on Tuesday night. It's going to be a great chance for us to test ourselves. If we're able to pull it out in the next 40 minutes and sweep the league, it means the world to our team, because it takes a lot of commitment to be able to go 23-0.”
The Yotes were the first team in Cascade Conference history to run the table in league play. A win against the No. 8 Owls (26-6) will not only serve as a chance for league perfection, but also give the College of Idaho a top-10 win heading into the 32-team NAIA Division II National Tournament, which begins March 11 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The Yotes have advanced to the Final Four of the national tournament in each of the last two years.
“We're really hungry,” said Jalen Galloway, who led the Yotes with 19 points on Saturday. “At the beginning of the season we wrote down all of our goals on the board, and this is definitely one of them, to go back-to-back-to-back at the conference tournament. Especially the fact that we dropped a regular season game to OIT (last season) and in the Final Four, we kind of have a chip on our shoulder to come out here and play.”
The Yotes looked every bit the team poised to win another championship Saturday night, keeping the high-powered Mountaineers offense more than 30 points below their season average.
When the Yotes hosted Eastern Oregon (17-14) on Jan. 15, they held the visiting Mountaineers to 58 points, which had remained a season-low against an NAIA opponent for Eastern Oregon, until it was held to 57 points on Saturday.
The Mountaineers were held to 20-of-57 shooting from the field, including 6 of 20 from 3-point range.
“We preach defense every day, so just knowing we're staying consistent is really big for us,” said senior Talon Pinckney. “It's just good to get another win.”
Pinckney finished with 16 points, while Ricardo Time scored 14. The Yotes shot 48.6% from the field in the second half, including nine of their 13 3-pointers, as the College of Idaho put up 49 points over the final 20 minutes.
“It's just fun playing with my guys, watching them make shots,” said Pinckney, who scored 11 of his points in the second half. “I was able to contribute a little bit as well, so it was super fun.”
The second half was a big difference from the first eight minutes, where both teams struggled to make baskets. The Yotes hits just 3 of their first 14 shots in the game, and trailed Eastern Oregon 10-8 with 12 minutes to go in the first half. But a jump shot by Ivory Miles-Williams sparked a 19-3 run by the Yotes, who took a 27-13 lead on a put back by Galloway.
“We've done it multiple times this year,” Galloway said about getting over the slow start offensively. “We kind of know throughout the game we're going to have our runs and they're going to have their runs. But what was funny was our defense is so dang good, they didn't have the opportunity to have their runs, and ours just took off.”
The Yotes spent much of the second half building on their 35-24 halftime lead. A layup and free throw by Pinckney made it 54-38. A jumper by Miles-Williams with 10 minutes left got it to 62-43, giving the College of Idaho its first 20-point lead of the game. A 3-pointer by Pinckney with 6:21 left put the Yotes ahead 31, 77-46. From there, there was no coming back for the Mountaineers.
The Yotes will look to get a third straight win against the Owls, who beat them late last year to take the regular season title. And then, of course, there's the 91-83 loss to the Owls in the national semifinals, one that's stuck with the team all year.
The Yotes have got the first two against the Owls this season, winning 77-65 on Dec. 20 in Klamath Falls, Oregon, and taking a 70-59 win on Jan. 25 in Caldwell. But of course, this will be the one they really want. And they will once again get that pregame reminder of what happened last year when the two teams met in South Dakota
“We've been close so many times the past two years,” said Pinckney. “It's just a little reminder if we need it. I don't think we need it. Right now we're on a roll, we're motivated.”