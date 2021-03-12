After a long offseason, kickoff is finally here for the College of Idaho football team.
More than 15 months after a Frontier Conference championship season ended in the NAIA Quarterfinals, the Yotes will be back on the field at 1 p.m. today at Simplot Stadium, taking on Montana State-Northern in their season opener.
“Now that it’s here, I think it’s the same adrenaline, the same everything from the Yotes football standpoint,” said College of Idaho coach Mike Moroski. “It’s been exciting, it’s been a good week so far. The guys are excited, the coaches are more detailed. That’s what we live for, to play a game. We’re suiting up on Saturday, just like it always is on Saturday.”
The Yotes will be playing their first-ever spring season after the Frontier Conference opted to move its season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Yotes held practices in the fall, although a lot of their practices had to be done in groups of four and there wasn’t any certainty that they would be able to play in the spring.
Moroski admits he may have misjudged just how much stress the uncertainty was putting on his players, and eventually cut fall practices short.
“It was hard for them to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Moroski said. “The fall was a tough time and I think guys were still dealing with the letdown of the plug getting pulled on the season in July. That was a hard pill. Now, fast forward, it’s still difficult for some. We’ve had a number of guys opt out for various legitimate reasons. But the guys that are with us right now, they are all in and full speed ahead and it is exciting.”
The Yotes will play a four-game conference-only schedule, with five of the eight Frontier Conference teams opting out of the season. After this week’s game against the Lights, the College of Idaho will host Rocky Mountain next week. Following a bye week, they hit the road for games against Eastern Oregon and Carroll to close the regular season. There will be a 16-team NAIA playoff after the regular season. The Yotes enter their first game ranked No. 5 in the NAIA.
“It’s totally weird,” senior running back Nick Calzaretta said about playing in the spring. “Everything from weather to different time line and having football in the spring semester and already having finished my fall semester, it seems like a blur. I’m usually used to football season (in the fall). It’s totally different, but we’re making the best of it.”
While conference foes Southern Oregon, Montana Western and Montana Tech all decided not to play this year, Moroski said that opting out of the season as a team was never even discussed by the school. He did say “somewhere between 15 and 20 players” did personally opt out of the season, but for various reasons besides just COVID-19.
“Some guys opted to get surgery now, rather than wait until after the short season,” Moroski said. “A number of guys had to work, a number of guys had family issues that they needed to deal with and be available for their families. Those are the three main areas and I think that really covers the 15 or 20 that opted out. Again, all for very legitimate issues that I completely support, the football program completely supports and the athletic department and the college completely support with the student athletes.”
With those opt outs, in addition to the 26 seniors who graduated from the 2019 team, there will be several new faces on the field this season. That starts at quarterback, where four-year starter Darius James-Peterson graduated. Sophomore Jacob Holcomb will be the starter under center Saturday, having beat out older brother Nathaniel and Capital High graduate Ryan Hibbs. But Moroski said it’s possible that either Nathaniel Holcomb or Hibbs will see time on the field Saturday.
Other skill possessions for the Yotes have more experience, as four of their top five receivers from 2019 return, as does Calzaretta, who ran for more than 1,200 yards.
The offensive line is also young, but does have a bit of experience. Every player on the Yotes’ two-deep roster is a freshman or sophomore, but of the sophomores, they had a combined 14 starts in 2019. And that doesn’t include the 11 starts that Cy Hicks, who redshirted in 2019, had in 2018.
On defense, the Yotes have a mix of experience and youth in the backfield, with Taeson Hardin, Dorian Hardin and Isaiah Abdul all being returning starters. But they also have sophomore Jacob Batubenga, who appeared in three games last season slotted to start at strong safety and redshirt freshman Hayden Ruiz-Dondero at free safety.
At linebacker, Moroski said he’s hoping to get starters Graham Carnahan and J.T. Mahon back at some point this season, but their absence this week makes sophomore Dylan Martinez, who played in all 12 games as a freshman, the linebacker with the most seniority for the opener. Freshmen like Joey Calzaretta, Willie Nelson and Kainoa China, who redshirted last season, will be called upon to step up in that position.
And along the defensive line, senior Brock Funke and junior Keagan McCoy will help bring along a younger group this season.