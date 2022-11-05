The College of Idaho football team captured at least a share of the Frontier Conference championship Saturday afternoon.
It's the fourth straight year the Yotes have earned no worse than a share of the title.
The Yotes were consistent on both sides the ball, pulling away from Eastern Oregon 41-7 at La Grande, Oregon.
"I think we were very prepared both offensively and defensively," College of Idaho coach Mike Moroski said. "We were opportunistic. Generally speaking i thought we were on top of everything. We were extremely solid and balanced throughout the game."
The 12th-ranked College of Idaho (8-1) can capture the title outright next Saturday when it finishes the regular season at home against Carroll College (7-2), the team that needs a win to forge a share of the title.
The Yotes beat Carroll 31-20 on Oct. 1 in Helena, Montana. Carroll (7-2) beat Southern Oregon 24-17 on Saturday.
College of Idaho's defense was up to the task against at Eastern Oregon, shutting out the Mountaineers for nearly three quarters.
The Yotes took a 7-0 lead with 50 seconds left in the first quarter when receiver Jon Schofield scored from 2 yards out on fourth and goal.
College of Idaho extended the lead to 14-0 when quarterback Andy Peters found receiver Brock Richardson for a score in the second quarter. The 14-0 lead would hold through halftime.
Early in the third quarter, Eastern Oregon was threatening after intercepting a pass. Facing second and goal, the Mountaineers fumbled and the Yotes' Jacob Arms recovered and returned it 90 yards for a touchdown, making the score 21-0.
The return broke a school record, a 67-yard fumble return, set Nov. 1, 2014.
"Jacob Arms came up with a big play," Moroski said. "We had thrown an interception and they were going into score and have a chance to cut the lead; they've got a chance to cut the lead in half. I don't know who made the hit to cause the fumble, but there were four guys who stuffed their quarterback and Jacob was one of them. Then all of a sudden (the football) came right out and he was gone."
College of Idaho led 28-7 at the end of the third quarter.
The Yotes' final touchdown came when backup quarterback Ryan Hibbs hit Will Janney on a 5-yard connection.
Peters completed 19 of 27 attempts for 167 yards and a touchdown. Running back Allamar Alexander had 89 yards rushing. Richardson finished with nine catches for 81 yards and a touchdown.
Moroski said his team will have to play well against Carroll.
"They might be one of the hottest teams in the country," Moroski said. "I said after we beat them there that this could be the scenario this week. They're a very good team, very disciplined team, and we've got our work cut out for us."