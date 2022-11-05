Yotes win

College of Idaho receiver Brock Richardson works for yards after the catch against Eastern Oregon in a game Saturday in La Grane, Ore.

 Greg Barron / College of Idaho Athletics

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The College of Idaho football team captured at least a share of the Frontier Conference championship Saturday afternoon.

It's the fourth straight year the Yotes have earned no worse than a share of the title.

Recommended for you

Load comments