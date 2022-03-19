The College of Idaho men’s basketball team was able to shut down the No. 2 scoring offense in the country in the same manner the Yotes defense has been able to shutdown opposing offenses all season.
Unfortunately for the Yotes, they ran up against a defense that was able to figure out their offense as well.
The College of Idaho turned the ball over 20 times in Saturday’s NAIA Quarterfinal, and Loyola (Louisiana) was able to score 32 points off of those, as the Wolf Pack surged late to come away with a 60-53 win to move on to Monday’s semifinals.
“It’s a little disappointing, we had them where we wanted them with two minutes to go,” said Derek Wadsworth, who had 11 points for the Yotes. “The ball just didn’t bounce our way there. But we’re proud of ourselves, we accomplished a lot. We had the most wins in C of I history, an Elite Eight appearance, won our conference. We did a lot of good stuff."
The loss ends another strong season by the Yotes (32-5), who further cemented their status as a perennial national title contender. They surpassed three former Yotes teams that finished the season with 31 wins, including the 1996 national title team. They won the Cascade Conference regular season and tournament titles and won the right to host the first two rounds of the NAIA Tournament, a first in program history. For the fourth time since 2015, they advanced to the National Quarterfinals.
But the ultimate goal, the first national title since 1996, ended with the Yotes coming up three-wins short.
“Obviously, it was sad going out the way we did, but we can’t be mad about the results of the season we had,” said freshman Drew Wyman, who scored 10 points. “The 32-win season, Ricardo (Time) hit the 1,000-point mark, (coach Colby) Blaine had his 100th win, we got to the final eight. I had a lot of fun this year. Obviously, we wanted to go farther, but the ball doesn’t always go your way.”
Jake O’Neil had his second straight double-double coming off the bench, scoring 14 points and pulling down 11 rebounds and Time had a career-high 12 rebounds to go with seven points.
But the Yotes saw their season slip away with a 13-1 run by the Wolf Pack (35-1) in the final 3:25 of the game, as the College of Idaho missed its final five field goal attempts. Jalen Galloway, who transferred from the College of Idaho to Loyola before this season, hit a huge 3-pointer for the Wolf Pack with under two minutes to go, giving Loyola a 53-52 lead.
“They turned it up and we knew that was going to happen,” College of Idaho coach Colby Blaine said. “At the end of the game, teams have to trap you, they have to find a way to win. We prepared ourselves all year long and unfortunately it just didn’t go our way. A couple balls didn’t bounce our way and that’s the game of basketball for you.”
Galloway, a Mountain View High graduate, finished with eight points before fouling out with 23 seconds to go.
Despite the loss, the Yotes were still able to do a lot of the things Saturday that had made them successful all season. They held the Wolf Pack, who entered the game averaging 90.9 points per game, more than 30 points below their average. Loyola finished the game with a season-low in points and field goal percentage (32.8%).
The College of Idaho held a 53-38 advantage on the boards, including 16 offensive rebounds and was able to dish out assists on 11 of their 20 field goals.
But ultimately, it was the turnovers that proved too much to overcome.
“Our guys poured their heart and soul into that game and this whole year,” Blaine said. “They gave themselves a chance to win against, arguably, the No. 1 team in the country, the favorite in the tournament. We had a chance to win and that’s all you can ask for. We knew going into the game two things: Rebound and control the pressure. We won the rebounding battle by 15 and we turned it over 20 times. So, we only won one of those categories.”
With 12 lead changes in the second half, the two teams found themselves in a game that rarely had a lead of more than one possession for much of the final 20 minutes. A series of four 3-pointers by the Yotes in a span of three minutes in the later stages of the game made it look like the Yotes had the momentum to pull out the win.
Time hit the first one with 6:22 left to put College of Idaho ahead 43-42. After Loyola’s Myles Burns made a layup off a steal to put the Wolf Pack back in the lead, Wyman had a 3-pointer off an offensive rebound to make it 46-44 Yotes.
Loyola took back the lead with a basket plus a free throw by Burns, but Wadsworth and Wyman hit back-to-back 3-ponters to out the College of Idaho ahead 52-47 with 3:25 left on the clock.
“I think we were playing similar to how we had been the whole game, we just started to hit them,” Wyman said. “When they brought the pressure up, we scorched them a few times, got wide open shots. That’s what helped us get a little run going, but we needed those stops on defense and they were able to finish it off around the rim.”
Wyman’s 3 was the last field goal the Yotes made. Another old-fashioned three-point play by Zach Wrightsil, followed by Galloway’s 3-pointer put Loyola ahead for good.
“We put together a really good game plan,” said Wadsworth. “We really wanted them to play our style. I think we did that as well as anyone in this tournament is going to be able to. The fact that we were able to play that confidently, execute our game plan and give ourselves a chance at the end, it’s a lot to be proud of.”
The Yotes will set their sights high again next season, returning four starters, three of whom were freshman. They will graduate Time, a starter, and sixth man Ivory Miles-Williams, who are out of eligibility, as well as reserve Nathan Burman, who has two years of eligibility left but will graduate this year and begin his post-basketball life.
But Blaine says he expects the rest of the roster to return next season, regrouped for another run at Cascade Conference and NAIA titles.
“Experience is your key to success, you got to have guys who understand the roller coaster of the season, who understand high intense games,” Blaine said. “You got to have those guys. I’m very happy that we got out here and we got to see what kind of level of competition there is, and what you have to do to be successful out here. This experience that we had all year long is going to pay dividends next year. I’m excited to get 13 guys back, add a couple pieces and keep this thing rolling.”