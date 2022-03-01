CALDWELL — The College of Idaho men’s basketball team is in a class of its own in the Cascade Conference.
At least it seemed that way the last month of the season, and especially at the conference tournament.
While other top seeds struggled against underdogs over the past week, the top-seeded Yotes continued to hold serve and wrapped up another conference tournament title with a 78-55 win against No. 5 seed Southern Oregon on Tuesday.
“It kind of just puts the cherry on top,” said fifth-year senior Ivory Miles-Williams, who became the second player in conference history to win four tournament titles, following Kyle Gomez of Oregon Tech, who won four from 2009-12. “But the job’s not done yet.”
The win gives the Yotes (29-4) their fifth conference tournament title in the past eight years and sends the College of Idaho to the NAIA Tournament on an 11-game winning streak. The Yotes will host the opening rounds of the tournament March 11-12 at the J.A. Albertson Activities Center.
“It’s going to be an amazing experience, I’ve never hosted a regional site,” said senior Ricardo Time, who was one of four Yotes to score in double figures. “This will be really fun to play in front of our fans, to play in front of them and keep it going to a natty.”
The Yotes have certainly been playing like a national title contender over the last month of the season, with their last 10 wins all coming by double figures. That includes the Cascade Conference Tournament where the Yotes won by margins of 34, 33 and, now, 23 points over the last week.
While No. 2 seed Oregon Tech lost to Warner Pacific in the first round and Southern Oregon (18-15) topped No. 4 Corban and No. 3 Lewis-Clark State on its way to the championship game, it was business as usual for the Yotes.
“With us, it’s just another game for us, we just come out and play,” Miles-Williams said about how the Yotes avoided pitfalls that hit other favorites in the tournament. “We’re playing, too, with our home crowd, so that plays to our favor, as well. We just play free and loose. We play like we’re unstoppable, but we don’t play that we’re invincible. We play like we’re the most unstoppable team every night out. But we know we can get punched in the jaw every once in a while, we got to check ourselves to come back and fight again.”
That’s a lesson College of Idaho coach Colby Blaine said he hopes his team can take to heart as it enters the 64-team national tournament. Even though the first two rounds will be held on their home floor, the coach said that the Yotes can’t expect to be beating opponents by 20 or 30 points every night. This will be, after all, the best teams in the nation it will be facing.
“We’re going to have to remember, we’re going to play a close game here at some point,” Blaine said. “But we’re emotionally prepared and now we have the confidence knowing that we can make plays consistently, all game long. Doesn’t matter if the momentum shifts, we can keep coming back and making plays.”
The Yotes were certainly able to make plays for the entire game Tuesday, shooting 52.9% from the field in the first half and 46.7% in the second half to finish the game at 50%. A 9-0 run in the first half extended the College of Idaho lead to 36-18. The Raiders didn’t get within 13 points the rest of the way.
Jake O’Neil led the Yotes with 13 points, Drew Wyman scored 12, while Time and Caden Handran each scored 11. A total of 10 different Yotes scored in the game.
“I think one of the big things is we’re starting to trust each other a lot more,” said Time. “Everybody knows where everybody else wants to get that ball and what their strengths are. I think we’re playing to that right now, which is helping us out a lot.”
The Yotes also held a 47-27 rebounding advantage which Blaine hopes puts the Yotes as the top team in rebounding differential in the country.
“We committed to trying to be the No. 1 rebounding team in the country,” Blaine said. “Coming into this game, we were second, by 0.1. William Penn (Iowa) is at 11, ours was 10.9. That might have pushed us over the top tonight. Our guys knew that, and that’s why they wanted to rebound. They want to prove that they’re the best rebounding team in the country.”
The national tournament will be the first time in school history that the Yotes have hosted tournament games on their own campus. It won its 1996 NAIA Division II National Title in Nampa, on the home court of Canyon County rival Northwest Nazarene, but that’s as close to Caldwell as the Yotes have been able to play.
“We expect this place to be sold out,” said Blaine. “We’re going to try and rally the entire Treasure Valley, fill up all 2,400 seats. We’re going to have the best student section in the country here next Friday and we’re going to have an opponent on this floor that is going to feel the Yote nation. I can tell you this, the victory margins this last month and a half has been because of the fans.”