When it is all over, the College of Idaho softball team will have some impressive memories from the 2021 season.
But since it's not over yet, the Yotes might as well add more memories to their scrapbook.
Fourth-seeded College of Idaho (42-17) takes on fifth-seeded Ottawa University of Kansas (44-5) today at 2 p.m. at the NAIA World Series in Columbus, Georgia
If the Yotes win, they will jump ahead to Saturday. If they lose, they would play a loser-out game Friday morning. The tournament concludes Wednesday.
College of Idaho advanced to the World Series by winning four games in less than 24 hours last weekend.
The Yotes are making their fourth trip to the World Series. The 2008, 2009 and 2014 teams also advanced to the World Series with the 2014 team placing fifth.
Ottawa is appearing in the World Series for the fourth time in program history. Ottawa won all three games in the Oklahoma City bracket to earn its berth.
The Braves have combined to hit 128 doubles and triples, including leading the nation with 30 triples. They run often, stealing 86 bases. They are led in the circle by Casson Rasmussen, who is 29-3 with a 1.46 ERA and 153 strikeouts.
Eight of the top 10 seeds did not advance to the World Series after all 10 did so in 2019. Defending champion Southern Oregon (49-5) enters as the No. 1 seed while fellow Cascade Conference representative Oregon Tech (45-8) is the No. 2 seed.
Neither College of Idaho or Ottawa were ranked in the final NAIA Top-25 Coaches Poll.
Junior shortstop Haley Loffer of Coeur d'Alene had an outstanding opening round last weekend, going 6 for 12 with three home runs, eight RBI and three stolen bases.
For the season, Loffer has set a program record with 67 runs while her 11 home runs is tied for third.