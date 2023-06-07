Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


In the beginning of May, Caden Cobb got an email telling him he had a chance to help save somebody’s life.

The College of Idaho running back and kick returner had participated in the Yotes’ first annual Be the Match bone marrow drive last year and he was determined to be a match for a patient in the Washington D.C. area. That kicked off a hectic three weeks in which he underwent more tests before flying across the country, donating his bone marrow to help try and save a stranger in need.

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

Recommended for you

Load comments