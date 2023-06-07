In the beginning of May, Caden Cobb got an email telling him he had a chance to help save somebody’s life.
The College of Idaho running back and kick returner had participated in the Yotes’ first annual Be the Match bone marrow drive last year and he was determined to be a match for a patient in the Washington D.C. area. That kicked off a hectic three weeks in which he underwent more tests before flying across the country, donating his bone marrow to help try and save a stranger in need.
“To be able to take somebody else’s life into your own hands is an extremely humbling and quite frankly, reverent experience,” said Cobb, a Kuna High graduate. “It gave me a lot of cause to reflect on myself and how willing I am to sacrifice or do certain things for other people. It helped me learn a lot about myself, but also what it means to give of what you if, that be including health. It was very humbling and very unique and special experience.”
Cobb underwent a five-hour peripheral blood stem cell donation, a non-surgical procedure which resembles a plasma donation, on May 24 at MedStar Georgetown Transplant Institute in Washington. His cells were then hand delivered to the recipient for the transfusion.
The recipient of Cobb’s cells will remain anonymous for one year after the donation.
“It was a process for sure,” said Cobb’s wife Abbie, who accompanied Cobb to Washington for emotional support and to help feed Caden while he was hooked up to machines during the procedure. "There’s all kinds of things you have to do leading up to donation day.
"It took all of us to plan each of those injection days, all the blood draw days, then fly all the way out to D.C. and do the donation. It’s humbling because one, you get to save a life, but it’s also humbling because you’re giving a lot of time to make sure you can help someone.”
Cobb’s donation happened to be the 1,000th donation in the 15 years of Be A Match’s "Get In The Game Drive", a program aimed at getting colleges across the country involved with bone marrow registry drives. It was started in 2008 by College Football Hall of Fame coach Andy Talley, who won 257 games during his career at NCAA Division III St. Lawrence and at Villanova University.
The program boasts that it has put more than 180,000 potential donors in the registry.
Talley emailed College of Idaho coach Mike Moroski a couple of years ago, asking him if he would be interested in helping to set up a drive at the College of Idaho. Moroski, who didn’t know Talley, but followed his career and admired him from afar, immediately got back.
Timing wise, three different people who were close to him had been recently affected by leukemia or some other blood disease, including Kevin McCabe, whose son, Kennan, is a safety for the College of Idaho. Kevin McCabe, a scout for the Minnesota Vikings, died in September. He was 59.
The first year of the College of Idaho's drive resulted in 360 people swabbing their cheeks to be added to the registry. Since then, five people have come up as potential matches. So far, only Cobb has gone as far as donation.
According to GiftOfLife.org, roughly 1 in 250 people who enter the registry are identified as potential matches. After that, they still have to do additional blood tests to make sure the donor is the best possible match. A change in status of the patient, for better or for worse, can also halt the donation process. So often times, even those who are identified don’t go as far as donation.
“It’s pretty low odds to match with somebody, then even more rare to go all the way through with it,” Cobb said.
But for Cobb, and his recipient, everything lined up and it was determined he was the best match. Usually, it’s a process that takes multiple months to go through with, but due to the urgency of the case, the process was sped up. The week leading up to the donation, he received injections designed to increase his stem cell count, and had his blood drawn to see where that count was at.
Be A Match flew him and Abbie to Washington the night before the procedure. After the donation, the couple visited the Smithsonian National Museum of American Histroy for about 90 minutes before it closed for the night. By that point, Cobb had been tired out from his day, so they returned to the hotel. They flew back to Idaho the next day.
While the identity of the recipient is still unknown, even to Cobb, he said that he would be open to one day meeting the patient, if that is what they wish to do.
“I’d be thrilled to be able to meet them,” he said. “It would be very fulfilling, it would bring maybe a sense of closure to it all, in a good way. You’d be able to see where your efforts went and who you were actually able to help.
“I think besides that individual person, being able to meet their family would be humbling, too,” Cobb continued. “Through the experience, what motivated me a lot was thinking ‘what if it was my dad, or what if it was me.’ I was hoping somebody would be willing to do it likewise."