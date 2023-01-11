For the College of Idaho men’s basketball team, a No. 1 national ranking is starting to become the norm.
The Yotes found themselves on top of the latest NAIA coaches' poll, released Wednesday, marking the third time in five seasons the College of Idaho has held a No. 1 national ranking.
“The biggest thing for us on how we want to achieve our goals is it’s about who we want to become,” said College of Idaho coach Colby Blaine. “When you get a ranking like this is it’s a nice reward and reminder that we are the type of team we need to be.”
The Yotes (14-1) had been ranked No. 3 in the previous NAIA poll, released Dec. 14. But both teams ranked ahead of them, Arizona Christian and Thomas Moore (Ky.), had lost since that poll was released. Meanwhile, the Yotes kept their winning streak alive with six wins, including a pair of wins by more than 60 points this past weekend against Evergreen State and Northwest, to improve the streak to 14 games.
This marks the third time under Blaine that the Yotes have been No. 1. They achieved the mark playing at the NAIA Division II level in both the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons. The 2019-20 team had the No. 1 ranking going into the national tournament, which ended up being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic a day after the College of Idaho won its opening round game.
Now, Blaine has got the Yotes to the top of the rankings with another core group of players. Charles Elzie is the only player currently on the roster that saw playing time in 2019-20, averaging 14.5 minutes per game while making one start. Paul Wilson and Connor Cooper both redshirted that season.
"It reminds us that our formula works,” Blaine said about doing it with a new group of players. “Our road map to success works both on and off the court. We’re focused on trying to develop every individual to be the best version of themselves. When we do that, we get results and now we’re seeing it with different groups and different teams. It’s exciting to know what we’re promoting it does work and bring success to us.”
This also marks the first time the Yotes have been ranked No. 1 in a single-division NAIA poll. The NAIA combined it’s two divisions to start the 2020-21 season. At the Division II level, the Yotes had been ranked No. 1 in the 1991-92 preseason poll, as well as during the aforementioned 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.
The College of Idaho also won the NAIA Division II national championship in 1996.
“It’s certainly going to be harder to earn recognition with one combined league now,” said Blaine. “There used to be around 100 teams and now there’s over 250 teams that are vying for all the chase to win a national championship. It’s significant that within two and a half years we were able to show that we are one of the top programs in the country.”
The Yotes will hit the road with their new ranking this weekend for games against Bushnell and Corban, which was in the receiving votes category in Wednesday’s poll.