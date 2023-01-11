YOTES2

College of Idaho guard Johnny Radford (5) shoots the ball during the Mayors’ Cup against Northwest Nazarene at NNU on Nov. 22 in Nampa.

 Jake King / For The Idaho Press

For the College of Idaho men’s basketball team, a No. 1 national ranking is starting to become the norm.

The Yotes found themselves on top of the latest NAIA coaches' poll, released Wednesday, marking the third time in five seasons the College of Idaho has held a No. 1 national ranking.

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

