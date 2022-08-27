Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


CALDWELL — All Ryan Hibbs and Andy Peters wanted to do was help the College of Idaho football team win.

On Saturday afternoon, both quarterbacks did just that. Working out of a quarter-by-quarter platoon system, Hibbs and Peters each led the College of Idaho on a pair of touchdown drives, with each picking up one touchdown pass. Things ran smoothly everywhere else for the Yotes, as well, as the College of Idaho opened the season with a 31-3 win against Montana State-Northern.

Tags

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

Recommended for you

Load comments