CALDWELL — All Ryan Hibbs and Andy Peters wanted to do was help the College of Idaho football team win.
On Saturday afternoon, both quarterbacks did just that. Working out of a quarter-by-quarter platoon system, Hibbs and Peters each led the College of Idaho on a pair of touchdown drives, with each picking up one touchdown pass. Things ran smoothly everywhere else for the Yotes, as well, as the College of Idaho opened the season with a 31-3 win against Montana State-Northern.
“Anytime you can win by 28 points, you can’t complain,” said Hibbs, who had 109 yards on 8-of-14 passing by playing in the first and third quarters. “We started off a little slow, trying to figure out what they were doing. But once we really got dialed in to what kind of blitzes and what kind of pressure they were bringing, I think as a whole we really settled down and did a good job.”
Peters, a transfer from Boise State, made his College of Idaho debut playing the second and fourth quarters. He completed his first eight passes and went 10 for 11 with 139 yards.
“I had a lot of time in the backfield, credit to the offensive line,” said Peters. “When I got time, I can get it out there, complete those passes and keep checking down the field.”
Hibbs and Peters battled neck and neck through fall camp, with neither getting the advantage over the other. College of Idaho coach Mike Moroski announced last week that the Yotes (1-0) would platoon the quarterbacks against the Light (0-1), with Hibbs getting the first quarter because he was the incumbent starter. Coaches will evaluate both quarterbacks on a week-by-week basis until a starter is named.
Moroski said he liked what he saw from both quarterbacks on Saturday, although he pointed out both did turnover the ball once, Hibbs throwing an interception and Peters fumbling the ball on a handoff.
But those two mistakes didn’t dampen their overall performance, the coach said.
“The challenge has been can they intelligently manage the team,” Moroski said. “I thought they both did that. Ryan made a bad mistake on the first interception and later on Andy (when he) fumbled the ball. Those are two big issues and two big lapses in an otherwise very, very solid performance by both of those guys. I thought they made a lot of progress just being able to play in a game. They both moved the team extremely well, so I was very, very pleased with that.”
The Yotes’ first three drives went punt, punt, interception — all drives that were led by Hibbs. But Peters led the College of Idaho to a touchdown on his first drive and five of the next six College of Idaho drives resulted in scores.
Hibbs, who went 5 for 11 for 55 yards and the interception on his first three drives, even got a boost in the second quarter, coming in for a play after Peters lost his helmet. He completed a 16-yard reception to Jake Nadley, exchanging a low-five with Peters while running back to the sideline.
“With the whole platooning quarterback thing, you have to always be ready,” said Hibbs, who completed both his pass attempts in the third quarter. “I was ready to go in when I saw his helmet come off. Jake ran a good route, he was open and I put it on him. That did feel good that we didn’t skip a beat having that one-play transition.”
The Yotes also got production from their run game with Allamar Alexander, Hunter Gilbert and Ed Osterberger each picking up big yards for the Yotes. All three had a rush of at least 16 yards and all three scored a touchdown.
Alexander, who led the Yotes with 74 rushing yards, opened the scoring in the second quarter catching a 1-yard pass from Peters. After Spencer Fiske hit a 30-yard field goal as time expired to extend the lead to 10-0 going into the half, Osterberger came out in the third quarter and picked up 40 of the Yotes 77 yards on the drive, scoring on a 13-yard run to extend the lead to 17-0.
It was the first touchdown for Osterberger since 2019. The Timberline High graduate tore his ACL and meniscus in the opener of the COVID-19 delayed Spring 2021 season, an injury that forced him to miss the entire fall 2021 season as well.
“He did some good things, so I’m really happy for him,” Moroski said about Osterberger, who had all six of his carries on that drive. “He’s worked very, very hard to get back to this point. You like to see young guys rewarded for their hard work and overcome a terrible situation where your whole career flashes before your eyes.”
Nadley scored a 26-yard touchdown on a screen pass reception from Hibbs, extending the lead to 24-0. After Montana State-Northern got on the scoreboard, Gilbert put the finishing touches on the win.
In the fourth quarter, Gilbert went straight up against a defender in the backfield, bouncing off him and escaping for a 2-yard touchdown run. Gilbert finished with 72 rushing yards.
Overall, the Yotes ran for 178 yards, averaging 3.9 yards per carry. Combined with the passing game, the College of Idaho outgained the Lights 426-133 in total yards.
“For offense, it’s all about getting into a rhythm,” said Nadley, who finished with 136 receiving yards on seven catches. “Starting off slow, we had to find some quick passes to get in a rhythm and open up our shots. It was about being comfortable with our plays and the system and just trusting our guys to get it done.”
While the offense started off a little slow, the defense had no such issues. The Yotes dominated on that side of the ball for the first two and a half quarters, forcing the Lights to go three-and-out on five of their first six drives.
Midway through the third quarter, Montana State-Northern had achieved just one first down. The Lights finished with six, compared to 27 for the College of Idaho.
“That’s just the standard here,” said linebacker Dylan Martinez, who led the Yotes with seven tackles. “We don’t give up easy yards. If you’re getting yards on us, you’re doing something crazy on us. Our defense is pretty sound and three-and-outs, that’s our goal every drive we go out. I think we executed it well and we just played good ball on defense.”
The Yotes will hit the road next weekend for a game against Rocky Mountain. The Battlin’ Bears, who opened the season Saturday with a 27-10 win against Southern Oregon, beat the Yotes in Caldwell last season and shared the Frontier Conference title with the College of Idaho and Montana Western.
But it was Montana Western that won the tiebreaker for the league’s NAIA Playoff berth.
“It will be a better team we’re playing next week,” Moroski said. “It will be a top-20 team that we’re playing in Rocky Mountain and not an easy trip. But we like to travel, I’m even getting used to going to Montana. We got to be ready to play, they got a great quarterback and a great team they’re putting together. They probably feel like they should have been in the playoffs last year, just like we felt we should have been in the playoffs, so here we go. This will be a top matchup in the country, I’m sure.”