The College of Idaho's Jake O'Neil (12) and Samaje Morgan (1) celebrate from the bench during the Yotes' 83-66 win against Tougaloo (Miss). in the NAIA Quarterfinals on Wednesday in Kansas City, Mo. The Yotes face Ottawa (Ariz.) in the Fab Four on Friday.

 Matthew Hicks/MSH Visual

The College of Idaho men’s basketball team’s current 34-game winning streak began more than four months ago on a court in Glendale, Arizona.

After opening the season with an 82-78 loss to preseason No. 1 Arizona Christian, the Yotes found themselves with a 32-30 halftime lead against Ottawa (Ariz.), needing a late 3-pointer from freshman Samaje Morgan to give them a lead going into the locker room.

