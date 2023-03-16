The College of Idaho's Jake O'Neil (12) and Samaje Morgan (1) celebrate from the bench during the Yotes' 83-66 win against Tougaloo (Miss). in the NAIA Quarterfinals on Wednesday in Kansas City, Mo. The Yotes face Ottawa (Ariz.) in the Fab Four on Friday.
The College of Idaho men’s basketball team’s current 34-game winning streak began more than four months ago on a court in Glendale, Arizona.
After opening the season with an 82-78 loss to preseason No. 1 Arizona Christian, the Yotes found themselves with a 32-30 halftime lead against Ottawa (Ariz.), needing a late 3-pointer from freshman Samaje Morgan to give them a lead going into the locker room.
It remained a one-possession game with less than nine minutes remaining, before the Yotes pulled away with an 83-72 win back on Nov. 5.
The College of Idaho (34-1) hasn’t lost since.
“We felt that energy that we felt the rest of the year,” College of Idaho coach Colby Blaine said about the second half. “But it took us a game and a half at the beginning of the year to realize how tough we are and how skilled we are. That Ottawa game really opened our eyes that we could beat good teams on the road, and I know our guys have ton of confidence we can do it again.”
The College of Idaho will take put that 34-game winning streak on the line Friday against the team that it started against. The Yotes and the Spirit (25-9) will square off again on Friday with a spot in Saturday’s NAIA Championship game on the line. The Fab Four game is scheduled to tip off at 4 p.m. MDT in Kansas City, Missouri.
“They’ve been winners their whole lives, and they know how to deal with these big moments,” Blaine said after Wednesday’s 83-66 win against Tougaloo (Miss.) in the quarterfinals. “It’s just another basketball game for us, it’s 40 minutes, it’s nothing new to our guys. So, I think they’re excited about the opportunity to prove they can keep being themselves.”
These next two days can certainly be ones that can really cement the 2022-23 Yotes’ place in College of Idaho lore. Their 34 wins this season is already two more than the 32 they had last season, which had been a school record. Extend it to 36 — with a win against Ottawa and a win Saturday against either Georgetown (Ky.) or Indiana Tech — and the Yotes will earn their first national title since 1996.
But despite everything on the line, the Yotes remain unfazed by the pressure.
“Every game, it’s win or go home, so every game has been big for us,” said sophomore Drew Wyman. “We’re just focusing one game at a time, 40 minutes at a time. Just get the next scout in, get ready and go win the next one.”
A lot of that confidence started building in that first win against Ottawa. It’s not just the number of games they’ve won, it’s the manner in which they’ve done it. Over the win streak, the Yotes have won by an average of nearly 25 points per game.
The last 16 wins have all come by double digits, including a 31-point win over Eastern Oregon in the Cascade Conference Tournament championship game and a 48-point win over LSU Shreveport in the Round of 16.
“When we got that win, it gave us a confidence boost that we can be a really good team,” sophomore Jake O’Neil said about the first Ottawa game. “Especially after being close in the Arizona Christian game, losing by a couple points there, then going to beat a good Ottawa team on the road, it just gave us the confidence for the rest of the season to trust in who we are and have trust in each other. It did spark a giant win streak, as you’re seeing right now. We’ll just try and keep that going.”