The College of Idaho football team has found its new offensive coordinator from within the program.
Brian Taylor was promoted to run the offense on Tuesday.
Taylor had been the Yotes' wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator for the past three seasons. He replaces Mike Cody, who left to become an assistant offensive line coach at his Alma mater, UC Davis. Cody had been the College of Idaho offensive coordinator the last four years.
“I am very thankful for the opportunity to be our offensive coordinator,” Taylor said in a release. “Our offense has had some great success the last few seasons under Coach Cody and I have learned a lot from him — which will help me moving forward. We have a lot of explosive playmakers coming back and some young guys that we are fired up about. Most importantly, I think as a group, we are very motivated to cement our foundation as a contender.”
The Yotes are coming off a historic season where they went 10-0 in the regular season to clinch their first-ever Frontier Conference title, then beat Ottawa (Ariz.) in a playoff game before falling 14-6 to Grand View (Iowa) in the NAIA quarterfinals.”
The Yotes will have to replace several key members from last season, including four-year starting quarterback Darius-Jame Peterson.
Taylor will also take over as quarterbacks coach.
“Brian has been one of the most effective and hardworking assistant coaches we have had at the College of Idaho,” College of Idaho coach Mike Moroski said. “As the wide receivers coach, he was instrumental in developing All-Frontier Conference players in Connor Richardson and Hunter Juarez. He has a command of the offense and I am excited to see his creativity impact our offense.”
In addition to Taylor's promotion, the College of Idaho announced the hiring of two assistants. Chandler Jones, a graduate assistant at San Jose State and a former NFL player with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will coach wide receivers, while Austin Nelson will coach linebackers after three years of coaching that position at NCAA Division II Fort Lewis.
The College of Idaho started its spring practices last week and got two practices in before the school canceled all athletic activities for the remainder of the spring due to COVID-19 concerns. The Yotes will begin the 2020 season Sept. 5 at Rocky Mountain. The entire 2020 schedule will be released within the week.