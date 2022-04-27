With the College of Idaho football team participating in a full spring practice season for the first time in three years, Yotes coach Mike Moroski said he wanted to see his team build depth for the upcoming fall season.
With several starters out this spring, allowing for less experienced players to get more reps, the coach felt the team was successful in that aspect.
The College of Idaho wrapped up its spring practices on Saturday with its spring game, the first the College of Idaho had since 2019. Spring practice was cut short in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in 2021 the Yotes were playing a four-game spring schedule after their fall 2020 season got delayed, also by the pandemic.
“It’s been much missed,” Moroski said. “I think even though I said at this time last year we had our best spring because of the four games that we played, I think the one thing we missed out on the last two years is just the time you can take to emphasize development. There’s a day between practices every once in a while. You have time to focus on each individual player and how they are developing before your eyes.”
By other metrics, Moroski said the spring served as a good time to try and figure out how to work several kinks out of their system before the fall.
"Even on Saturday, we saw it a little bit in the scrimmage, where guys revert back to what they really, really know, and sometimes they are bad habits," Moroski said. "So what you really want to do is recreate and retrain good habits, and we saw a lot of that too. That's the process of coaching and development and really beginning to see young players emerge as potentially really, really solid players for the Yotes."
The coach said there were several fun battles to watch throughout the spring, but he particularly enjoyed watching the battle between the offensive and defensive lines, one that Moroski said resulted in a draw on Saturday.
With four of five offensive starters and all four defensive starters returning, the Yotes figure to have a strong front line this fall. Add in a few younger players — Moroski pointed specifically to defensive linemen Cooper Trease, Gino Allen and Tanner Sackman — who stepped up this spring, and the coach is happy with what that unit was able to do over the past month.
“It was great,” Moroski said about the line. “That was one of the areas where even though we had a couple of injuries and guys were out for a couple days here and there, we had enough depth to really have great drills for all 15 practices.”
Moroski was also happy with the quarterbacks on Saturday, with each leading at least one scoring drive during the spring game. The coach was particularly impressed with Ryan Blokker, who served as a backup at times last year behind Ryan Hibbs, who was limited this spring recovering from an injury.
“He progressed a lot last season, in the fall,” Moroski said about Blokker. “When Jack Rice got banged up and eventually ended up moving to receiver, Ryan was the backup. It was a lot of pressure on him, but I thought he responded very well. He just continued to make strides. He took a majority of the reps in the scrimmage situations and as I tell the team often, reps are like gold, they’re very, very valuable. And he took advantage of the reps, that's the bottom line, and I thought he made some progress.”
In addition to Hibbs returning to the team for the fall, the Yotes will add two more incoming freshmen in Caden Young and Chase Vehmeyer to their roster. Transfer Gavin Diffey and returner Cooper Bailey also participated in practice this spring.
The Yotes will now turn their attention to summer workouts and player-run practices before regrouping in August for the start of fall camp. The College of Idaho will play a 10-game Frontier Conference-only schedule, which is set to begin Aug. 27 with the Yotes hosting Montana State-Northern.
“As a whole group, I think these were the best series of practices we’ve ever had in terms of intentional focus and learning the scheme,” Moroski said. “That was my goal for the coaching staff, too. I thought we worked together, coaches and players, to get a little further down the line in terms of the nuance and specifics of schemes on both sides of the ball.”