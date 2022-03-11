CALDWELL — An already ruckus crowd inside JA Albertson Activities Center found a way to take it to another level when Ricardo Time opened the scoring with a layup on Friday night.
The College of Idaho men’s basketball team didn’t give the crowd much of a reason to stop cheering for the rest of the first NAIA Tournament home game in program history.
The Yotes shot 59.6% from the field and built a big first half lead on Vanguard on their way to a 97-78 win in front of a loud crowd in the opening round of the NAIA Tournament.
“We really bank off our crowd, and tonight it was huge,” said senior Ivory Miles-Williams, who finished with seven points. “A lot of teams in the country don’t get a chance to play in front of a crowd like that night in and night out. We noticed they drew their plays up on the board because they couldn’t yell to their team. So that was huge for us, that was an advantage, we got to see what they were calling. It’s pretty cool to see our school get behind our back like that and it just proves we have one of the best crowds in the country.”
The Yotes (30-4) advance to today’s second round, where it will host Ottawa (Arizona). A win will match the school record for wins a season, matching the 1996 National Championship team, the 2019 Final Four team and the 2020 team that was seeded as the No. 1 team in the country before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the tournament. More important to the Yotes, it will send them to the tournament's final site in Kansas City, Missouri.
With the home court advantage, the Yotes never trailed in the game, as they shot 21 for 31 in the first half to take a 53-32 advantage into halftime. If not for a 7-7 tie early on, it would have been a wire-to-wire win.
“Almost going wire-to-wire, that’s exactly who we wanted to be,” said College of Idaho coach Colby Blaine, who earned his 100th career win. “Their defensive style is very good, Vanguard’s got a great program. I was concerned about the way they guard, they really pressure you. Our whole answer to how they pressure is do what we do, just be sharp, play fast. We didn’t need to put anything new in, and I think we did that from the start and it really showed for most of the game.”
The result of the Yotes staying within their game: The College of Idaho reaching the 97-point mark for the third time in its fourth postseason game.
“I think it all comes down to teamwork, confidence and swagger,” said freshman Drew Wyman, who led the Yotes with 18 points. “We get one 90-point game, you just got to keep it rolling. We had 21 assists tonight, we shared the ball well.”
A bunch of runs in the first half helped the Yotes build the lead on the Lions (18-13) and kept the 1,705 fans in attendance loud all evening.
A 9-2 run, capped by a 3-pointer by Derek Wadsworth, put the Yotes ahead 21-11 and had the crowd on its feet. Back-to-back layups by the Yotes’ 7-footer Paul Wilson put C of I ahead 41-25 and it caused the College of Idaho student section to chant ‘He’s so big.’
A four-point play by Johnny Radford made the fans go crazy as the Yotes took a 47-27 lead with 2:51 left in the first half.
“It's nice to have confidence from my teammates,” said Wilson, who finished with 12 points. “We all play different roles, their confident in me playing my role tonight and I was able to get a couple buckets. But it all goes back to my teammates at the end of the day.”
The College of Idaho was able to get the lead up to 28 points multiple times in the second half. Vanguard was able to cut that in half with Garrett White, who scored 30 points, hitting a 3-pointer with 3:28 left to make the score 87-73.
But that was as close as the Lions got, as the College of Idaho just missed winning its 10th game in its last 11 by 20 or more points after Vanguard hit two free throws with four seconds left.
Still, the Yotes won their 12th straight game and 11th straight by double digits.
In today’s game, the Yotes will face an Ottawa team that has won 11 of its last 12 games. The Spirit (24-9) made quick work of Tennessee Southern in Friday’s first game, winning 90-67.
“I’ve heard this nine times, they’re the hottest team in the country right now,” Blaine said. “They just ran through the (Golden State Athletic Conference), won the tournament, had a nice win on our court tonight against Tennessee Southern. They play fast, they play hard. Tonight I saw them diving on loose balls, contesting shots. They do a lot of the same things we do. It’s going to be a heck of a matchup tomorrow, but the lucky thing for us is we’re on our home court here. But they are a very good matchup for us.”
Radford, Ricardo Time, and Jake O'Neil all had 12 points for the Yotes.