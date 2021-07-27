We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
College of Idaho wide receiver Isaiah Veal (2) catches a pass during the game against Montana State-Northern on March 13.
The College of Idaho football team picked up two first-place votes in the Frontier Conference Coaches’ Preseason Poll on Tuesday, but fell short of Eastern Oregon in being named conference favorites and had to share second-place with Montana Western.
The Yotes finished with 36, three points behind the Mountaineers who picked up three first-place votes, and tied with the Bulldogs who had one first-place vote.
The Yotes, Mountaineers and Carroll all finished tied for the conference title in the five-team spring season, with each finishing 3-1. Carroll won the conference tiebreaker, earning a bid to the NAIA Tournament.
The defending champion Saints were fourth in the poll, with 33 points. Southern Oregon was fifth, with 30 points and Montana Tech was sixth despite picking up a pair of first-place votes. Rocky Mountain and Montana State-Northern finished seventh and eighth, respectively.
The Yotes, who won a conference title in 2019 — the last time the Frontier Conference played a full season — will open its 10-game schedule on Aug. 28 at Montana State-Northern. The College of Idaho hosts Rocky Mountain in its home opener the following week, on Sept. 4.