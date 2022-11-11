Before the College of Idaho football team left the field last Saturday, following a 41-7 win against Eastern Oregon, Yotes coach Mike Moroski congratulated the team on securing a share of the Frontier Conference Championship.
He was greeted by silence. As long as the word ‘share’ is involved in the title, there is no interest among the College of Idaho players in celebrating it.
“None of us are really excited about having a share of the Frontier Conference title,” said wide receiver Brock Richardson. “The last two years, we’ve had a share and it’s not as rewarding as it is as if we were to win outright, which is ultimately the goal. So, Coach Mo was like ‘congrats on the shared title’ after the game, and all of us were like ‘alright, but that’s not what we want.’”
The College of Idaho (8-1, 8-1 Frontier Conference) can drop that word from its vernacular and clinch the outright title, along with an automatic bid into the NAIA playoffs, today by beating Carroll (7-2, 7-2) at Simplot Stadium in the regular-season finale.
“This is what you work hard for,” said Moroski. “We’ve won a bunch of close games and won a lot of games to put ourselves in this position. It’s just what we all dreamed of when we started the program, being in a Championship Game in Week 10 against a nationally renowned program like Carroll. I think it’s going to be a great day for football on Saturday.”
The Fighting Saints are the only team in the conference that can catch the Yotes and with a win, will likely clinch the Frontier Conference’s automatic bid. In the case of a tie, if only one of the tied teams is ranked in the top 20 of the final NAIA poll, that team gets the automatic bid. College of Idaho is currently ranked No. 11 and Carroll at No. 21, so it stands to figure Carroll would move into the Top 20 with a win.
If two teams are in the top 20, the first tiebreaker is head-to-head matchups. In this scenario the Yotes and Fighting Saints would split their two matchups — with the College of Idaho winning 31-20 when the two teams met Oct. 1 in Helena, Montana. The second tiebreaker is points allowed in conference play. Carroll has the advantage there, allowing 127 points compared to the College of Idaho’s 160, making it impossible for the Yotes to catch up in the case of a tie.
Even with a loss, the Yotes could still grab a playoff spot if they don’t drop below No. 16 since there are still at-large bids open. But the further they drop, the harder it will be to get one of those bids, so the only sure path available to the Yotes is to beat Carroll for a second time this season.
“At this point in the year, it’s expected that we be 100% in everything that we do,” said linebacker Dylan Martinez. “It’s a big game, but we’ve been in big games before. We’ve been in situations where we’ve had a lot of things on the line. I think we’re preparing for this game like it’s one of the biggest games of our lives.”
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Martinez is one of the few players on the Yotes roster that has been involved with all four Frontier Conference Championship teams, dating back to 2019, when the team went unbeaten in conference play and won its first round NAIA Playoff Game.
The past two seasons, however, the Yotes have had to share the title with at least one other team. In both those years, the Yotes were the odd team out, not advancing to the NAIA playoffs.
“We’ve shared the title the past two years, it’s nothing new to us,” Martinez said. “We want to get it outright this year and show that we should be at the top of the Frontier Conference.”
In each of the last two seasons, the Yotes were forced to share the title after suffering a loss on the final game of the season. In both of those seasons, that final loss was to Carroll.
During the four-game Spring 2021 season, the Yotes entered the game at Caroll with a 3-0 record. The Fighting Saints won 28-19, forcing a three-way tie between the College of Idaho, Carroll and Eastern Oregon, with Carroll getting the automatic bid.
Seven months later, the Yotes needed a win and a Rocky Mountain loss to claim the outright title. Montana Western beat Rocky Mountain in overtime, but the Yotes fell 21-6 at Carroll, forcing another three-way tie in the standings. This time, Montana Western got the bid.
“We’ve had a past of having battles with Carroll,” Richardson said. “I think everyone’s all fired up and really wanting to win this game because it’s kind of like a redemption game.”
One advantage the Yotes have working in their favor: This year, the decisive game is at home, as opposed to being in Montana the past two years.
“I hope everyone who has ever thought about going to a Yotes game, or has been our most dynamic followers, will come out and cheer us on,” Moroski said. “Any edge is welcome and great. Our guys appreciate the support we do get and we love being a part of the community.”