College of Idaho wide receiver Brock Richardson catches the ball and runs in for a touchdown against Southern Oregon on Oct. 29.

Before the College of Idaho football team left the field last Saturday, following a 41-7 win against Eastern Oregon, Yotes coach Mike Moroski congratulated the team on securing a share of the Frontier Conference Championship.

He was greeted by silence. As long as the word ‘share’ is involved in the title, there is no interest among the College of Idaho players in celebrating it.

