CALDWELL — It didn’t take long for the College of Idaho to sell itself to Kyle Erickson, or vice versa.
Interviewing for the women’s basketball coaching job while the Yotes’ men’s basketball team was celebrating its NAIA National Championship last month, Erickson got to witness first-hand the excitement and energy that fans in Caldwell provided to the athletic programs.
After Erickson did his in-person interview with the search committee, the Yotes knew they had their coach.
On Wednesday, Erickson was introduced as the sixth head coach of the Yotes’ women’s program, his first head coaching job after spending the past five years as the top assistant at Pacific University.
“Having played at Montana Western and being familiar with the NAIA, I’ve always known that College of Idaho is a college that truly cares about athletics, the experience of their students and having that unique combination of academics and athletics,” Erickson said. “I’ve always known that and coming on campus it was evident right away. Even in the Zoom interview I got great vibes. (Men’s basketball) Coach Colby Blaine likes to take about vibes, and the vibes were there. And they continued when I came on campus, it was truly special.”
After the school parted ways with former coach Janis Beal last month, the Yotes began a national search for her replacement. Zoom interviews were done the week of the NAIA Tournament, with the search committee in Kansas City, Missouri, following the men’s team’s run. Erickson really set himself apart during his on-campus interview the week after.
“His vision was really intriguing to us,” said College of Idaho Athletic Director Reagan Rossi. “We had a lot of good candidates and we had a couple of really good interviews and decided let’s start bringing people on campus. After we had Kyle on campus, the committee was like ‘we have our guy, we have the commitment we want.’ I think he’s young and he’s hungry to prove himself.”
Everyone who Rossi talked to about Erickson gave him a glowing recommendation, she said. That included Blaine, who was on the search committee even as he was busy preparing the Yotes in Kansas City. Blaine and Erickson were both at Montana Western at the same time.
“I tried to (talk with Blaine about the experience at College of Idaho), but he was busy winning a national championship,” Erickson joked. “But he did give me some of his team and I really look forward to working with Coach Blaine and learning from him. His coaching position here was his first head coaching job and what better resource than a national champion?”
It certainly gives Erickson a lofty goal to aspire to. The College of Idaho went 15-14 last season and has hovered around the .500 mark the past couple of seasons. The last time the Yotes went to the NAIA Women’s Tournament was 2013.
“We’ve got to hit that tipping point, we’ve got to get over that edge,” Rossi said about the success of the women’s team. “We were so close and that’s a credit to Coach Beal and these women and what we’ve been doing. But we felt like it was time for us to get that next step and who’s the person to get us to that next step.”
Erickson said that getting to that next step will be a process and one that he acknowledges won’t happen overnight. He said the first year will be about implementing his system and building a foundation for the culture that he wants to install in the program. After that, it’s about becoming a solid top-four team in the Cascade Conference and then becoming a contender for the league championship.
He said he’ll welcome if success comes faster than that, but he knows the Yotes can’t cut any corners on their way to success.
“It’s very difficult,” Erickson said about remaining patient through the process. “I don’t like losing. Year one at Pacific, we lost 17 games and I about lost it that year. I never lost that many games since I was a freshman at Western. It’s hard to take that many losses. But it’s just understanding that we’ve got to build a culture and build the habits of a successful ball team.”