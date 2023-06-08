Haley Loffer

The College of Idaho’s Haley Loffer runs for third base during a game against Bushnell on April 8, 2022 at Symms Field.

 College of Idaho photo

College of Idaho shortstop Haley Loffer has picked up a pair of national awards this week, solidifying her as the top NAIA softball player in the country.

On Thursday, Loffer was voted as the TUCCI/NAIA Softball Player of the Year, her second national honor in as many days. She also was voted to the same honor on Wednesday by the NAIA Softball Coaches Association. She is the first player in College of Idaho history to win a national Player of the Year honor and the third Cascade Conference player to be named Player of the Year by the Softball Coaches Association.

