...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Ada, south central
Boise, central Elmore, southeastern Canyon and northwestern Owyhee
Counties through 645 PM MDT...
At 614 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Danskin Peak to 6 miles north of Oreana.
Movement was north at 20 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Danskin Peak around 620 PM MDT.
Boise Stage Stop around 630 PM MDT.
Southeastern Boise, Swan Falls, Prairie and Murphy around 640 PM
MDT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
The College of Idaho’s Haley Loffer runs for third base during a game against Bushnell on April 8, 2022 at Symms Field.
College of Idaho shortstop Haley Loffer has picked up a pair of national awards this week, solidifying her as the top NAIA softball player in the country.
On Thursday, Loffer was voted as the TUCCI/NAIA Softball Player of the Year, her second national honor in as many days. She also was voted to the same honor on Wednesday by the NAIA Softball Coaches Association. She is the first player in College of Idaho history to win a national Player of the Year honor and the third Cascade Conference player to be named Player of the Year by the Softball Coaches Association.
Loffer led the Yotes in batting average (.406), slugging percentage (.775), on-base percentage (.566), runs scored (81), hits (65), doubles (15), home runs (12) and total bases (124). After the season, she was named the Cascade Conference Player of the Year and earned the school’s first-ever NAIA first-team All-American honors by the NFCA and NAIA Softball Coaches Association. She also earned NFCA first-team All-region team.
Loffer ends her career with school records in career games played (238), runs scored (270), hit (250), doubles (53), triples (18), home runs (33), total bases (438) and stolen bases (155).
ELZIE NAMED CASCAE CONFERENCE MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Former College of Idaho guard Charles Elzie was named the Cascade Conference Male Athlete of the Year on Thursday after leading the College of Idaho men’s basketball team to its second-ever NAIA National Championship this past season.
Elzie was the Cascade Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year and named the NAIA Tournament Most Valuable player after the Yotes’ 73-71 win against Indiana Tech in the national championship game. That was the Yotes’ 36th win in a row.
After the season, Elzie transferred to NCAA Division II Hawaii-Hilo.