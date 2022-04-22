CALDWELL — When Mike Moroski says it won’t be easy to replicate the production that Nick Calzaretta brought to the College of Idaho football team, the Yotes' coach isn’t only talking about the school-record 3,503 rushing yards or 42 touchdowns the running back accumulated during his five-year career.
Sure, the yards and scores are the end product of what Calzaretta did during his time in Caldwell, but what Moroski says will be even harder to replace is what largely allowed him to put up such big numbers: His durability.
Throughout his career, Calzaretta proved himself to be a workhorse for the Yotes, finishing with 730 career carries, more than twice as many as any other running back who has come through the College of Idaho since it reinstated its football program following a 37-year hiatus in 2014. Last season, Calzaretta had 204 carries. No other running back had more than 40.
“Durability is a big issue,” Moroski said about the running back position. “From a coach's standpoint, sometimes you can never have too many good ones. I think we’ve been spoiled a little bit with Nick Calzaretta, where the more he got hit, and the more carries he got, the better he got.”
Fortunately for the Yotes, they will have a deep stable at running back this fall, with a number of running backs who played in backup roles to Calzaretta in previous years and other younger players and transfers who are eager at a shot to prove their abilities this fall.
During spring practice, which concludes Saturday with the College of Idaho spring game, several running backs have rotated reps. Saturday’s spring game, which begins at 3 p.m. at Simplot Stadium, will give Yotes fans some sort of idea on who to look for when their team takes the field for the 2022 season.
“Nick, those are big shoes to fill, obviously,” said Allamar Alexander. “The guy was talented, probably one of the best guys to come through the school. As for us, I think we’re going to have more of a rotation going. There probably isn’t going to be that one dominant guy. In our room, I feel like there’s a lot more playmakers right now. We’re all going to get a little of share of the ball.”
Alexander, who finished with 158 rushing yards and two touchdowns last season, is currently penciled in to be the top running back next season, Moroski said. While emphasis this spring has not been placed on who is playing on first team and who on second team, the coach said he's liked what he's seen from the Columbia High graduate.
“Allamar has really earned the shot to be the guy,” said Moroski. “He’s smart, he’s a great pass protector, he’s dangerous catching the ball. He showed at spots last year that he’s a very good runner.”
Caden Cobb, who had seven carries for 73 yards last season, has also been getting reps this spring, and figures to see playing time next season. Hunter Gilbert and Ed Osterberger are both limited in spring after coming back from injury, but both could also be options for the Yotes this fall.
“We all have our role,” said Gilbert, who in addition to recovering from shoulder surgery has been running for the Yotes’ track and field team this spring. “Caden is super fast, same with Allamar. Allamar’s also gotten a lot bigger, he’s going to be a nice power back and Caden I’m sure will be on the fly sweep.”
Transfer Jackson Stampfli, a 2020 Eagle High graduate, could also step in for the Yotes during his first season at Caldwell. With Gilbert and Osterberger both being held back, it’s given an opportunity for last season’s freshmen — of which the Yotes had eight, including Cobb and Gilbert — to get added reps and make the Yotes’ stable at running back even deeper.
“It’s been good, all the younger guys, they get to come in and get all the reps that they couldn’t in the fall,” said Alexander. “It’s very useful for the younger guys and a very good teaching moment, as well. The depth really helps the team.”
With the depth the Yotes are building, Moroski believes there are several players on the roster who can step into the position if needed. That even includes several of the younger players who haven’t gotten their shot just yet in games.
“The young guys, Carson Lowrie, Logan Richardson and Eddie Bergland, are freshmen who redshirted, and we think they’re talented,” Moroski said. “We like their instincts, too. We think it will be a group, and that’s the goal. The nice thing about depth is they push each other to get better. I think there’s a lot of right kind of competition.”