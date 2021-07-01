The College of Idaho men’s basketball team announced the signing of six players to its 2021 signing class on Wednesday, including two former 5A Southern Idaho Conference standouts.
Boise High graduate Whitt Miller joins the Yotes after leading the Brave to a 5A state semifinal appearance last season. The two-time All-SIC guard averaged 12.3 points and 6.1 assists per game.
“His ability to connect his team together during a difficult year did not go unnoticed and will be an important attribute within our program,” College of Idaho coach Colby Blaine said in a release. “Whitt has the ability to shoot with range and has really developed his ballhandling and distributing over the last couple years.”
Additionally, forward Straton Rogers, from Rocky Mountain High, joins the Yotes after averaging 11.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per game as a senior. The Grizzlies won the SIC regular season title and made a state tournament appearance last season.
“Straton's ability to defend and rebound make him an important part of any team,” Blaine said. “He takes great pride in doing the little things and values being a part of great cultures. I have been impressed with his length and size at the wing and think he has a great foundation to compete within our conference and on the national stage."
Outside of the area, the Yotes were able to sign the Montana Gatorade Player of the Year, Drew Wyman, out of Great Falls High. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 21 points and nine rebounds over his final two years of high school. He led Great Falls to a Class AA runner-up finish at the state tournament.
"Drew comes in as a highly decorated freshman that has achieved many exceptional things on and off the court throughout his last four years in high school," Blaine said. "His body and game are ready to make an impact on our team.”
Wyman will be joined by another Montana native, Caden Handran, who led Scobey High to Class C state championships in 2020 and ‘21. The 6-5 guard was a four-time All-State selection and posted a 99-3 record over the course of his high school career, never losing a regular season game.
"Caden brings with him an old school game that consistently impacts winning," Blaine remarked. "It is no fluke that Caden recorded a 99-3 record during his high school career. He knows what it takes to win and is always willing to play whatever role the team needs.”
Bryan "Beaver" St. Clair provides the Yotes with another All-State selection, as he was a 3A All-State selection in Wyoming. The guard averaged 17.5 points per game as a senior at Lander Valley High and was named the 3A West Player of the Year.
St. Clair is a multi-sport athlete who will also compete for the Yotes’ track and field team.
"I have had the chance to watch him closely over the last couple years and know there is one consistent thing, he plays hard,” Blaine said. “A feisty defender that never lets the other team rest, Beaver will continue our long tradition of being one of the best defensive teams in the country. He also has a knack for knocking down open 3s and finishing through contact at the rim."
The Yotes also added a transfer in Tyler Harris from the College of the Sequoias. The Scotts Valley, California native is a 6-10 post who scored six points and pulled down six rebounds in his first season in college.
“Tyler will give us great size and skill at our center position,” Blaine said. “We were drawn to Tyler immediately as he is coming from a great junior college program, College of the Sequoias. He has been well coached and made huge strides over the last couple years. Tyler's best basketball is ahead of him.”