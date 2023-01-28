CALDWELL — Jenika Zurita had not planned her trip to see her teammates on the College of Idaho women's basketball team play this weekend around the Yotes’ annual Coaches vs. Cancer weekend.
But it’s hard to think of a better way for the Yotes to honor her fight with leukemia, which is now in remission.
Zurita was on the bench Friday to watch the Yotes face Lewis-Clark State and Walla Walla on Saturday. Both the Yote men’s and women’s teams wore orange warmup shirts, orange being the color of leukemia awareness, with her name written on the back.
Next season, she plans on being on the roster.
“They’ve been so supportive the whole time,” Zurita said about her teammates. “So, to be able to actually see them and hug them and be able to support them from the bench and from the sidelines, it was nice.”
Zurita had planned to enroll in at College of Idaho this fall and join the basketball team as a freshman. She signed out of Salinas (California) High in April. A month later, she began feeling ill. After a couple of days, she went to the hospital, where she received her cancer diagnosis.
She spent the next seven months getting treatments at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital at Stanford University, roughly 90 minutes from Salinas, and staying at a Ronald McDonald House. She finished her last round of chemotherapy in October and was able to return home on Dec. 2.
“I definitely feel a lot more free,” said Zurita. “I’ve been working on catching up with people and getting back into shape.”
Throughout her battle, College of Idaho continued to support her every step along the way. Coach Janis Beal and players regularly checked in on her, making her still feel like she was part of the team. A GoFundMe account which had a goal of $75,000 eventually raised nearly $85,000.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
“The support that we received from Coach Beal and the team has been overwhelming,” said Zurita’s mother Jennifer Zurita, who watched this weekend’s games from the stands, sitting directly across the court from the Yotes’ bench during Friday’s games. “It was really awesome.”
This weekend marked Jenika's first time in Caldwell since signing with the Yotes. Initially, it was simply going to be a chance for her to be able to catch up with her teammates, many of whom she had met in person during the recruiting process.
But as College of Idaho began to plan for its Coaches vs. Cancer weekend, it dawned on Beal that the dates that had been planned for the event coincided with the days Zurita had planned to be in town. She came up with the idea of making a change to the shirts that the Yotes men’s and women’s team wear in pregame, in order to honor Zurita.
“I talked to (men’s coach) Colby (Blaine) and the administration and we talked about how a lot of time it’s customary to wear pink,” said Beal. “And I said ‘with Jenika being here, it would be a cool honor to do orange, for awareness of leukemia. They were on board, so I appreciate that C of I stands behind her on that. It’s definitely a fun thing to have her here for that.”
Zurita didn’t even realize that it was Coaches vs. Cancer weekend until she arrived in Caldwell with her family on Thursday. That day, she got a chance to get a first look at the shirts. On the front read ‘We will fight together.’ On the back, in purple letters, read ‘Jenika Zurita,’ with a purple ribbon between her first and last names.
Zurita and her family were all sporting the shirts during the game.
“I really liked to see everyone in orange,” Zurita said. “It was really nice.”
Zurita is now working toward joining the Yotes on the court next season. She was able to defer her enrollment to College of Idaho by a year and will have a full four years of eligibility remaining once she comes to Caldwell.
“It’s definitely a lot more than when we were in the hospital,” Jennifer said about her daughter’s energy levels. “She’s been working out, she's helping out her high school team, coaching them. Her energy, I feel like it’s definitely a lot better than it was the last seven months.”