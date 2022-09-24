Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


CALDWELL — After watching his team beat Eastern Oregon 41-0 on Saturday, College of Idaho football coach Mike Moroski said in rivalry games the goal is to be playing the best physical football possible.

If the Yotes didn’t do that Saturday, it’s hard to say they didn’t come close. The offense put up 497 total yards, while the defense pitched its first shutout since 2019 as the Yotes ran away with the game against their Interstate-84 rivals in the second half.

Recommended for you

Load comments