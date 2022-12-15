During this past offseason, College of Idaho football coach Mike Moroski said he felt cornerback Dorian Hardin went under the radar in All-American voting because opposing teams were hesitant to throw to him.
The coaches who voted certainly took notice of the senior this season.
Hardin was selected as a first-team NAIA All-American defensive back by the American Football Coaches Association, the organization announced Thursday, an honor that was voted on by NAIA Coaches throughout the country.
Hardin becomes the third defensive player in program history to earn an All-American nod, joining his older brother, Taeson Hardin, who was selected in 2020 and Nate Moore, a first-team selection in 2015 and '16 and a second-team selection in '17.
Hardin finished the season fourth on the team with 45 tackles, and had 14 pass breakups, in addition to three interceptions for the Yotes on the season. He wrapped up his senior season with 144 tackles, seven interceptions and 42 pass breakups.
Also earning an All-American honorable mention for the Yotes was linebacker Dylan Martinez.
Martinez, a Mountain View High, was also named an honorable mention during the 2021 season. He led the team this season with 63 tackles and earned his third first-team All-Frontier Conference selection.