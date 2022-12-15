Yotes Hardin

Dorian Hardin became the third College of Idaho defensive player to earn All-American honors when he was named a first-team selection by the American Football Coaches Association on Thursday.

During this past offseason, College of Idaho football coach Mike Moroski said he felt cornerback Dorian Hardin went under the radar in All-American voting because opposing teams were hesitant to throw to him.

The coaches who voted certainly took notice of the senior this season.

