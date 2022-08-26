CALDWELL — As a freshman with the College of Idaho football team in 2019, Dorian Hardin watched as NFL scouts came through Simplot Stadium.
He watched and learned as offensive tackle Josh Brown dealt with the spotlight of being a potential NFL prospect. Now, as a senior, he’s taking those lessons to heart.
“The biggest thing I learned was to always be on the top of your game,” said Hardin. “You never know who’s watching, so you got to always be ready. That moment that they’re there, if you don’t perform, that could have been your only moment. I’ve always tried to stay on top of my game, always tried to push my guys up and show that I can be a leader in that way.”
The cornerback has started getting attention from NFL scouts, saying he had conversations with representatives from both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona Cardinals in the spring. More scouts figure to be coming through Simplot Stadium throughout this season, which begins today for the College of Idaho with a home game against Montana State-Northern. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.
“Senior year, I got to make something happen,” said Hardin. “I think this year I’m looking to do something more than what I’ve done in the past. Just get more exposure, get noticed and being a senior on the team I got to lead my guys. I have to be that example, but not just lead by example, but vocally. We got a lot of young guys, a lot of young talent, so I’m willing to step up and be that guy.”
Hardin has been a mainstay in the Yotes’ defensive backfield since coming to the program out of Oak Harbor, Washington, in the fall of 2019. As a freshman he joined the starting lineup, along with older brother Taeson, and had 39 tackles, including a season-high seven in an NAIA playoff win against Ottawa (Arizona).
He’s been nothing but consistent for the Yotes since, entering the season with 100 career tackles and four interceptions.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
“Dorian is a unique guy who will need to get into a camp to show what he can do,” said College of Idaho coach Mike Moroski. “He’s very smart, he’s very instinctive and very smooth. It just happens sometimes that big time athletes are so smooth that you don’t see the effort. He’s maybe the best player we’ve ever had in the secondary. And we’ve had some good ones, a couple All-Americans.”
In the spring, Moroski said he thought Hardin should have been an All-American last season, but because of his talent, teams wouldn’t throw to him as often. The coach said because of that, voters who didn’t get to watch him play last year couldn’t see just how dominant he was on the field based off of his stats.
But regardless of how much he is thrown to this year, Hardin wants to go out there and make sure he makes the most of whatever opportunities he does get. He hopes that he can do enough that those outside of Caldwell take notice, especially among those who can help decide his post-College of Idaho future.
“I want my name to be nationwide,” Hardin said. “I’m going to do what I need to to make that happen.”
Hardin knows he has the next few months to leave an impression. He said he has spent a lot more time in the film room compared to previous years, learning as much as he can. He said coaches always harp on having 11 coaches on the field, so he’s been doing what he can to get to that level.
“I’ve also been getting more one-on-one time with coaches, trying to go over the entire defense, understanding everybody’s spot and why we’re doing what we’re doing against certain coverages,” Hardin said. “I think that’s the biggest part. Once I get that down, the game becomes so much easier for myself.”