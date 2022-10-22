...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT SUNDAY NIGHT TO 10 AM
MDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Idaho and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From midnight Sunday night to 10 AM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
The College of Idaho football team's grip on the Frontier Conference was loosened a bit Saturday afternoon.
A three-rushing touchdown effort by Hunter Gilbert and two-receiving touchdown effort by Jake Nadley was not enough as No. 7 College of Idaho dropped a 40-35 decision to Montana Western on a rainy day in Dillon, Montana.
The Bulldogs (4-4, 3-4 Frontier) outgained College of Idaho, 558 to 385, in the win with 402 yards of total offense by quarterback Jon Jund, who completed 26 of 35 passes and four touchdowns.
The Yotes (6-1, 6-1 Frontier) were led by their ground game and the effort of Gilbert, who ran the ball 17 times for 142 yards. The 142 yards are a career-high for the junior from Tigard, Oregon, and matched a career-high with three rushing touchdowns. Quarterback Andy Peters completed 12 of 18 passes for 175 yards and two touchdown passes. Nadley finished with five receptions for 72 yards.
Down 20-14 to start the second half, College of Idaho took its first lead of the afternoon when the Yotes started the final 30 minutes with a 4 play, 51-yard drive that saw Peters connect with Nadley for the second time of the day.
The touchdown sparked a back-and-forth effort between the two teams as they would trade touchdowns back and forth until a 39-yard pass play by Jund to Mounts by the host Bulldogs put Montana Western ahead 40-35 with 11:07 left in the game. College of Idaho started to march down the field for a go-ahead touchdown but it was the Bulldogs’ defense, who made the play of the game when they stopped Gilbert on 4th down with just under nine minutes to go in the game.
With a one-game lead in the Frontier Conference, College of Idaho will begin the second half of its schedule where they will now face teams for a second time. The first opponent will be Southern Oregon on Saturday at Simplot Stadium. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.