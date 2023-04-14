Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


CALDWELL — Isaiah Griffin came to the College of Idaho football team last fall and was identified by coach Mike Moroski in the preseason as a freshman who had the potential to have a breakout year for the Yotes.

Early in the season, the Coeur d’Alene High graduate was able to get into the Yotes rotation in the defensive backfield, recording seven tackles in the three games of the College of Idaho’s first four games of the season. But after recording two solo tackles in the Yotes 41-0 victory against Eastern Oregon the rest of the season, Griffin didn’t appear in another game.

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

Recommended for you

Load comments