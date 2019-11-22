CALDWELL — A lull at the end of the first half cost the College of Idaho men’s basketball team a halftime lead.
The Yotes weren’t about to let one cost them the game.
The College of Idaho responded after a slow end to the first half and shot 50 percent in the second half, scoring 50 points on its way to a 87-79 win against Montana Western on Friday at the Domino’s Classic in the J.A. Albertson Activities Center.
“We knew we had to stick with it and we had to bring more energy,” said Jake Bruner, who hit all four of his shots in the second half and had nine of his team-high 16 points in the final 20 minutes. “They had been on a run in the first half and we knew they were going to come out with a bunch of energy, so we knew we had to come out in match that. Then we made some adjustments defensively, but then we realized we needed to stick with what we know.”
The Yotes squandered a 13-point lead midway through the first half, with Montana Western taking a 38-37 lead into halftime, thanks to a go-ahead 3-pointer by James Jones with 40 seconds left in the half.
The College of Idaho (6-1) answered by hitting 17 of 34 shots in the second half and going 12 of 16 from the free throw lime.
“What we talked about at halftime was that we were missing a lot of easy shots,” said College of Idaho coach Colby Blaine. “We were getting good shots, we just weren’t making them. So we didn’t panic, we were very calm in the locker room. We said ‘we’re going to go out in the second half and when we make that first play, we’re going to ignite, we’re going to play for each other.’ We got off to a good start and started finishing some easy ones.”
They Yotes were able to score the first six points of the second half, but the Bulldogs (3-3) took a 50-48 lead with 15:32 left in the game. But a little bit of luck sparked a run for the Yotes that they were able to sustain the rest of the game.
With the shot clock running out, Ivory Miles-Williams took a desperation shot from just inside the three point line which bounced off the rim. After hitting off multiple players from both teams, it happened to land in the hands of Nate Bruneel, who took a step back, a hit a long jumper to tie the game. It sparked a 9-0 run, as a layup by Miles-Williams, a 3-pointer by Bruneel and a jump shot by Jalen Galloway gave the Yotes a 57-50 lead.
“Extra possession, loose balls are huge for us,” said Bruner. “That was one of those plays that when everyone saw it, we got really excited. That ended up sparking a run.”
It was all Yotes from there. Back-to-back 3-pointers from Bruner and Bruneel, followed by a put back basket by Bruner after a pissed Pinckney 3-pointer gave the Yotes a 71-59 lead. They got it up to a 81-66 lead thanks to a 4-point play by Charles Elzie.
Even when the Bulldogs cut the Yotes lead to 84-79 in the final seconds, the Yotes took advantage of a technical foul called on Montana Western coach Mike Larsen for throwing his clipboard arguing the score — Larsen’s second technical of the game. Talon Pinckney hit a pair of free throws and added one of two on the ensuing possession, pushing the Yotes lead to 8.
“That’s our motto, to shoot with confidence,” said Connor Desaulniers, who finished with 15 points and seven rebounds. “When we’re playing hard, I think we’re shooting confidently.”
Bruneel also had 15 points and seven rebounds in the win, while Talon Pinckney and Derek Wadsworth both finished with 11. The Yotes had 13 offensive rebounds in the game, and turned those into 18 second chance points.
The Yotes wrap up the Domino’s Classic today with a game against Lewis-Clark State. The Warriors are slated to join the Cascade Conference next season, giving the Yotes an in-state rival on their conference schedule.
“This is tournament-style basketball,” Blaine said. “It’s day after day, we’re going to play a Top-25 team in the country. A lot of Idaho matchups and rivalries from high school years and there’s going to be a lot of emotion tomorrow. You can’t ask for a better small college environment.”
C OF I WOMEN’S COMEBACK FALLS SHORT AGAINST DEFENDING NATIONAL CHAMPS: College of Idaho women’s basketball coach Janis Beal knows that a tough nonconference schedule will get the Yotes ready for the start of Cascade Conference play in two weeks. On Friday, the College of Idaho came close to a season-defining win.
The rallied back from an 18-point deficit in second half, cutting Montana Western’s lead to 3 in the final minutes before eventually falling 71-67 to the defending NAIA Division I champions.
“We can’t get down, we have to value those possessions early so we don’t put ourselves down 18 and have to come back,” Beal said. “But I’m very proud of our effort. I felt that as a team they just committed to stay with it and battled back. We gave ourselves a chance anyway.
The Yotes (1-5) cut the Bulldogs’ lead down to 70-67 on a 3-pointer by Mackenzie Royce-Radford with 26 seconds left, but Montana Western hit 5 of 6 free throws down the stretch to secure the win.
Royce-Radford had 19 points to lead the College of Idaho, while Kaylee Krusemark scored 13.