CALDWELL — Playing in its first close game in more than a month, the College of Idaho men’s basketball team still found a way to win.
With the offense struggling to get to the basket following a string of 90-point nights, it was the Yotes’ defense that once again stepped up. Now the Yotes are dancing their way to Kansas City.
The College of Idaho escaped with a 57-52 win against Ottawa (Arizona) in the second round of the NAIA Tournament on Saturday to advance to the final championship site next week in Kansas City, Missouri.
“It always comes back to that we’re trying to be the toughest team out there,” said Jake O’Neil, who finished with nine points and 11 rebounds. “We might not always be the most skilled team, but for damn sure we’re going to be the most tough every night. That’s our plan.”
A night after shooting nearly 60% in their first round victory against Vanguard, the College of Idaho shot a season-low 33.9%. But the Yotes (31-4) were able to hold the Spirit (24-10) to 35.1% shooting, including 2 of 19 from beyond 3-points range.
“First off, our defense is sticky, that’s our motto of our whole year, being sticky,” said College of Idaho coach Colby Blaine. “Boy we were good on defense tonight. When you defend on any night, you have a chance and we showed that tonight.”
The win is the College of Idaho’s 13th win in a row, but the first that was by just a single-digit margin since the first win in the streak, a 76-71 overtime victory against Corban on Jan. 28. It was also the first time the Yotes had scored under 60 points since beating Oregon Tech 59-56.
But with their defensive effort, the Yotes made just enough shots at the end to pull away with the win.
“We know we just have to have one more point than them, and we’re going to grind it out, no matter what,” said Drew Wyman, who navigated foul trouble to lead the Yotes with 13 points, hitting a pair of free throws with three seconds left to secure the victory. “At the beginning of the season we had a bunch of games around the 60 points mark. We’ve been there before, we know what it feels like, we just handled it with experience.”
After playing to a 29-26 halftime lead, with O’Neil hitting a layup in the closing seconds, the Yotes looked like they were starting to pull away with a double-digit victory like they’ve been accustomed to as of late.
After the two teams traded buckets, Wyman hit a layup and a 3-pointer to give the College of Idaho a 36-28 lead, its largest of the game to that point. Caden Handran continued the run with an offensive putback and Derek Wadsworth extended the run to 10-0 with a 3-pointer, giving the College of Idaho a 41-28 lead with 15:48 left. Within the next nine seconds, however, Wyman picked up both his third and fourth fouls and went to the bench.
The College of Idaho struggled to shoot from the field after that. O’Neil hit a jumper with 12:51 left in the game to make it 45-32 with 12:51 left, but that was the last College of Idaho points for nearly six minutes.
With the Yotes not scoring, Ottawa went on a 10-0 run with Devin Collins to cut the College of Idaho’s lead to 45-40 with 7:56 left.
Ricardo Time finally ended the scoring drought with 6:57 left with a 3-pointer making it 48-40.
“It was pretty big, but I wasn’t thinking about it like that,” said Time, who finished with 12 points. “Our team, we know we hang our hats on defense and we were locking up. Any shot we were going to get that was open was a shot that we’d like to take.”
Time had another big 3-pointer for the Yotes with 2:57 left on the clock, extending a 3-point College of Idaho lead to 52-46.
“We wanted him driving, we wanted the ball in his hand in case they foul, because he’s our best free throw shooter,” Blaine said about Time. “Lucky for us, they didn’t foul and he got catches off the move. He’s one of our best shooters off the move. He’s a senior, he’s just got that toughness to him. He’s made those shots before and he’s in here in the gym at 10 a.m. this morning getting shots up. Those are just normal, everyday shots for Ricardo. That’s his role, step up and hit big shots and he did it.”
Ottawa had a chance to tie the game with a 3-point attempt, but Wyman came down with a rebound with three seconds left and was fouled. He hit both free throws to put the game out of reach.
The College of Idaho will play Grace (Indiana) on either Thursday or Friday in Kansas City. If the Yotes win that game, one of their possible quarterfinal opponents will be Loyola (Louisiana), the No. 2-ranked team in the final poll of the season. The Wolf Pack feature former College of Idaho player and Mountain View graduate Jalen Galloway.