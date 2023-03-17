Yotes OUAZ

The College of Idaho's Charles Elzie goes up for a shot during Friday's NAIA Semifinal against OUAZ in Kansas City, Mo.

 Ryan Weaver/MSH Visual

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


It’s a story that’s been told time and time again.

On March 12, 2020, the College of Idaho men’s basketball team was in a van in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, returning from a team lunch, when they got the news via Twitter.

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

Recommended for you

Load comments