It’s a story that’s been told time and time again.
On March 12, 2020, the College of Idaho men’s basketball team was in a van in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, returning from a team lunch, when they got the news via Twitter.
The rest of the NAIA Division II Tournament was being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic which was really starting to ramp up around the country.
The Yotes’ were the No. 1-ranked team in the country at the time, set to face IU Kokomo in the second round the following day. The team sat there in silence, absorbing the reality. Their hopes for the program’s first national title since 1996 all of a sudden was over. No chance to win it on the court.
“I can tell you there is no emotion in our human soul that prepares us for something like this,” College of Idaho coach Colby Blaine told the Idaho Press at the time.
Now, three years later, the Yotes will get another chance.
Once again, the No. 1 team in the country, this time in a combined NAIA, the College of Idaho will be playing for that red banner they couldn’t play for in 2020. The Yotes will face Indiana Tech at 6 p.m. Saturday in the national championship game in Kansas City, Missouri.
Before Friday’s 73-72 win against Ottawa (Ariz.) the Yotes started talking about players from that team, who have since graduated.
Player like Talon Pinckney, Jake Bruner and Nate Bruneel, seniors who had led the Yotes to back-to-back semifinal appearances, but saw their careers end in one of the most crushing ways imaginable.
“I played with them, and I felt bad for them,” said Charles Elzie, who was in his first year with the Yotes at the time. “They didn’t get a chance to keep fighting for what we knew we could have got. Just thinking about them and going out and playing for them, that’s all I can really think about.”
Elzie, who was part of the rotation during the 2019-20 season, is the only player who saw any playing time still with the Yotes. Both Connor Cooper and Paul Wilson were freshmen, but both redshirted that season.
For a couple years, Blaine tried to shy away from the redemption story lines. That was a different team, the Yotes were going to be focused on trying to win a national title in each following year, independent of whatever happened it 2020.
But after Wednesday’s 83-66 quarterfinal win against Tugaloo (Miss.), Blaine gave an unprompted shoutout to that team, saying that the run the current Yotes are on is dedicated to them.
“I started thinking about our potential to move through the tournament, and I started thinking about the 2019-20 team,” Blaine said Wednesday. “They deserved their opportunity and they didn’t get a chance. So we’re just playing for them.”
After Friday’s semifinal win, he said at the time he wondered if he would ever get the shot to coach a team like that again. But, he added, that team really laid the groundwork for everything the Yotes have accomplished so far, and what they could accomplish Saturday.
“What we just accomplished tonight is very hard to do,” said Blaine. “I’ve been lucky to coach in a lot of games, but only one time in the national championship, in 2011 (with the College of Southern Idaho). When we did get that tournament canceled, that thought does go through your mind. You wonder ‘did we miss our opportunity. But what it also taught us was who we need to be to get back here. These guys, and all of our players, coaches and administration, our fans, everybody has developed themselves with a mindset of getting back here. And low and behold, we’re right here, where we want to be.”