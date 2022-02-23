CALDWELL — If depth matters in the postseason, the College of Idaho men’s basketball team seems to have itself in a good position heading into March.
The College of Idaho’s depth was on full display Wednesday night during its 99-65 win against Multnomah in the Cascade Conference Tournament quarterfinals. The Yotes’ bench outscored the Lions’ bench 58-0 to help the College of Idaho coast to victory.
“We need everybody to come along, one through 16,” said Charles Elzie, who came off the bench to score 19 points. “We got guys on the bench giving energy and guys on the court making plays happen. As long as we all stick together and keep doing what we’re doing, we can really take this a long way.”
Johnny Radford also had 17 points off the bench, while Drew Wyman led the Yotes starters by scoring 15. Eleven different Yotes scored in the game, compared to the Lions, who had 62 of their 65 points scored by three players.
“We have 10 guys that come in and we’re deep,” said Radford, who hit five 3-pointers. “Obviously, it can be anybody’s night, but we’re really scoring the ball well, so I think we just trust in our team tonight.”
The Yotes (27-4), who have already clinched a bid to the NAIA Tournament by winning the Cascade Conference regular-season title, will host No. 7-seed Warner Pacific at 7 p.m. Saturday for the right to move on to play in a postseason conference championship game for the fourth time in five years. Warner Pacific upset No. 2-seed Oregon Tech 85-76 Wednesday in its quarterfinal game.
The College of Idaho will also find out today if it will host opening-round games at the NAIA Tournament. The Yotes, who were ranked No. 9 in the final NAIA poll released Wednesday, have put in a bid to be one of 16 hosts. Whether or not they get it will largely depend on how many Western sites the NAIA decides will get bids. Arizona Christian was ranked No. 4, but did not bid. No. 8 Carroll, No. 13 William Jessup and No. 14 Montana Tech figure to be the College of Idaho’s biggest competition for getting a bid.
Behind the home court they are hoping to get for the first two rounds of the national tournament, the Yotes came out strong in the first 10 minutes, hitting 14 of its first 20 field goal attempts to take a 36-24 lead.
The Yotes hit their first four shot attempts, including a trio of 3-pointers from Derek Wadsworth, Ricardo Time and Wyman to take a 11-3 lead just two minutes into the game. A 3-pointer by Elzie with 10:12 left in the first half, the College of Idaho’s fifth 3-pointer of the game, extended the Yotes’ lead to 12.
“We try to bring the same mentality, but today we knew that the rope was about to be off,” said Elzie. “We talk about it a lot, we just got to come out, do the job, handle business and that’s that.”
The Yotes were able to take a 50-31 lead into halftime with five bench players scoring exactly half of their first half points.
“We might have the deepest team in the country,” said College of Idaho coach Colby Blaine. “I’m beyond proud that everybody is hitting their stride right now. Everybody is so focused on playing the right way and you’re starting to really see it in our scoring and our victory margin.”
Blaine said over the past 10 games, the Yotes, who have the No. 9 scoring defense in the country, have started putting a focus on playing more up-tempo offense. The results have shown as the Yotes are averaging 86 points per game over that 10 game span.
The 99 points they scored on Wednesday was a season high.
“I think that just shows how dominant we can be,” said Radford. “It might not happen every game, but it shows how good we are.”
The Yotes were able to maintain at least a 19-point lead for the entirety of the second half. Elzie got the lead to 30 midway though the second half on a steal and fastbreak layup, making it 76-46.
“We got spirit and we’ve been hungry,” Elzie said, before reflecting on the Yotes’ national championship dreams in 2020 that were dashed by the COVID-19 pandemic. “Two years ago we had a chance to take the whole thing and the year before that we went to the final four. We haven’t had a chance to get out and do what we wanted to do. We’re really just hungry and we can’t get complacent.”