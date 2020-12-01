The College of Idaho men's basketball team has made another change to its schedule. The Yotes canceled a series scheduled for this weekend against Arizona Christian and added a home game Sunday against Dickinson State. The game is scheduled to tip off at 3 p.m. at J.A. Albertson Activities Center.
Additionally home games have been scheduled for Dec. 10 and 11 against Montana Western. The Yotes were scheduled to play two games against the Bulldogs this past weekend in Dillon, Montana. But both games were canceled before Saturday's game after both teams were made aware of a contact tracing issue regarding COVID-19.
The College of Idaho opened its season Friday in Dillon, beating Montana Tech, 79-70.