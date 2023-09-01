College of Idaho vs Lincoln FOOTBALL

College of Idaho senior running back Allamar Alexander (20) runs through a pair of tacklers against Lincoln Saturday, August 26.

 College of Idaho photo

It was a successful start to the 2023 campaign for the College of Idaho last Saturday, defeating Lincoln University 37-7. Despite the slow start, not an uncommon occurrence for a season opener, the Yotes pieced together an efficient second half, outscoring the Oaks 20-0.

Junior quarterback Andy Peters totaled 259 yards and three touchdowns in his first game back after suffering a broken leg in the final regular season game last year. The passing game took some time to gel together, but it’s a season-long process.

