It was a successful start to the 2023 campaign for the College of Idaho last Saturday, defeating Lincoln University 37-7. Despite the slow start, not an uncommon occurrence for a season opener, the Yotes pieced together an efficient second half, outscoring the Oaks 20-0.
Junior quarterback Andy Peters totaled 259 yards and three touchdowns in his first game back after suffering a broken leg in the final regular season game last year. The passing game took some time to gel together, but it’s a season-long process.
“It’s tough to be good throwing the ball,” Yotes head coach Mike Moroski said. “We want to be balanced…we just missed a few easy ones that would have made us feel better. But Andy is playing great, I’m not worried about that. He’s going to be fine. We have some guys that can make plays.”
But as well as the offense played, the defense was just as impressive, locking things down as the offense found its groove. A new piece to the defense this year is graduate-transfer Chip Mitchell, who came over from Boise State and got an interception in his first game with the Yotes.
“It was great, it’s just fun to be out here,” Mitchell said about his first game. “Practicing every day, getting ready, preparing for the game. Once we’re out there, we are ready to play and ready for anything.”
It hasn’t been a difficult transition to the program for Mitchell, crediting the players and staff around him for making his transfer as seamless as possible.
“It’s been really smooth,” Mitchell said. “Coaches are great. They’re super nice people. All the guys have been super welcoming and it’s been a smooth process.”
Now, the focus shifts towards Southern Oregon, a fellow Frontier Conference opponent, this Saturday. However, the game will be classified as a non-conference contest.
The Raiders are in the midst of some turnover within their program, welcoming in a new head coach, along with a new offensive coordinator, who the Yotes know very well. Greg Stewart, who was the Yotes offensive line coach from 2020-2022, is now the offensive coordinator for Southern Oregon.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Despite the coaching changes and 3-7 record a season ago, Moroski sees the Raiders as a sleeper team this season.
“He’s (Stewart) a great coach and they have a great staff,” Moroski said. “They reloaded and they’re looking to bring back the glory era of not that long ago, 8-9 years ago they were winning national championships. They have a good group, we have great respect for them. They are, in my opinion, the most underrated team in the conference. I think they’ll be the surprise in the conference.”
The new head coach for Southern Oregon is Berk Brown, who was the defensive coordinator for the Raiders’ 2014 national championship team. He took on some other coaching and administrative roles elsewhere before returning to the program this year.
Southern Oregon returns six starters on offense and seven on defense, with one All-Frontier Conference selection on each side; junior offensive lineman Hunter Geissler (second team) and senior defensive back DeShawn Craig (second team). They were picked seventh in the preseason conference poll.
There is reason for optimism on their side with senior quarterback Matt Struck back in the fold. He was their starter in 2021 before missing all of the 2022 season with an injury sustained in week one.
The Yotes have won seven-straight in the series, including two wins in 2022. They won 42-24 on the road and 28-24 in the return game at home.
It will be Southern Oregon’s first game of the season, so it’s a sure bet they’ll come out with high energy and look to start the game fast. That’s something the Yotes will be prepared for.
“You don’t get that many opportunities so you have to cherish and value the ones that you have,” Moroski said. “To me, every game is like a championship game. There’s no reason why it can’t be the biggest game of your career every week.”
The Yotes are still ranked No. 12 in the NAIA poll, with the next edition to be released on September 11.