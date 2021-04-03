The College of Idaho clinched a share of their second-straight Frontier Conference regular-season title, rallying from a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to topple No. 20 ranked Eastern Oregon, 49-38, at Community Stadium in La Grande, Oregon.
The No. 6-ranked Coyotes (3-0, 3-0) ran their regular-season win streak to 20 and are the lone unbeaten team remaining in the Frontier Conference — winning the 300th game in program history. C of I can clinch the outright title and the league’s automatic bid to the NAIA Football Championship Series with a victory next Saturday at Carroll College.
Trailing 38-35, true freshman Tanner Sackman stripped Mountaineers (2-1, 2-1) quarterback Kai Quinn on a 4th-and-1 run with seven minutes remaining and Jacob Batubenga returned the fumble 42-yards for the go-ahead touchdown.
Two plays later, Isaiah Abdul stripped Quinn on a corner blitz, with Keagan McCoy sprinting 17-yards for the insurance touchdown.
Though EOU held the football for nearly 36 minutes on the day, C of I used the big play to answer every Mountaineers comeback. Quarterback Ryan Hibbs connected on touchdown passes of 49-yards to Isaiah Veal and 50-yards to Hunter Juarez in the second quarter — the latter tying the score at 21-21.
Trailing 28-21 early in the third quarter, Hibbs found Veal alone for a 51-yard aerial strike to tie the game.
The redshirt freshman quarterback finished 14 of 21 for 266 yards and the three scores, but was intercepted twice. Veal caught five passes for 124 yards and the two touchdowns.
Quinn had a big day for the Mounties — tossing touchdown passes to John Lesser and Tanner Zenke, while catching a 27-yard pass from Saige Wilkerson for a score. The EOU quarterback finished with 90 rushing yards and 213 yards through the air.