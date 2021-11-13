The College of Idaho football team backed into a share of the Frontier Conference title, Rocky Mountain fell into a share of the title and Montana Western earned a share.
All of which to say that College of Idaho, Rocky Mountain and Montana Western will split the Frontier Conference championship three ways after regular-season ending games Saturday afternoon.
Carroll College beat visiting College of Idaho 21-6 and Montana Western held off visiting Rocky Mountain 50-42 in double overtime.
In Helena, Montana, the top two defensive teams in the Frontier Conference lived up to their reputations, as Carroll College forced five turnovers.
Despite the loss, the No. 18-ranked Yotes (7-3, 7-3) finished the regular-season in a 3-way tie with Rocky Mountain and Montana Western atop the Frontier Conference standings — their third straight league crown.
The Yotes will learn their postseason fate Sunday afternoon when the NAIA announces its 16-team Football Championship Series field.
The Saints (6-4, 6-4) were stifled by the C of I defense for the majority of the game Saturday, but used four big plays to post their 21 points.
C of I drove the length of the field in the first quarter — converting a fourth-and-1 at the Saints 11-yard line. However, on the next play, Ryan Hibbs found Caden Cobb in the flat — but Cobb was ruled to have fumbled out of the end zone before crossing the goal line — ending the Coyote drive.
Two plays later, Baxter Tuggle raced 80-yards for a Carroll score and a 7-0 lead.
The Yotes used a 15-play drive to score their lone touchdown, as Nick Calzaretta converted a fourth down on a short run and Ben Hruby caught a 9-yard pass to set C of I up on the Carroll 1. Calzaretta capped the drive with a touchdown run, but the extra point was missed, as the Saints kept a 7-6 lead.
Carroll added to the lead in the second quarter — capitalizing on a C of I fumble — as Jack Prka connected with Kyle Pierce on a 34-yard touchdown pass. The Saints would push the lead to 21-6 before halftime, as Prka scrambled on a fourth down run to move the chains and Tuggle closed the 84-yard drive with a 6-yard scoring run.
C of I’s defense forced seven second half punts and limited the Saints to just 81 total yards after the break — but the Coyotes could not find an answer — driving four times inside the Carroll 35-yard-line, but did not score.
Calzaretta rushed for 79 yards and a touchdown the Yotes, with Hibbs finishing the day 21 of 44 for 175 yards. Jake Nadley led all receivers with 10 receptions for a career-high 103 yards.
Tuggle rushed for 123 yards and the two touchdowns for Carroll, with Duncan Kraft adding 114 yards rushing on 19 carries. Prka finished the day 3-of-14 for just 46 yards through the air.