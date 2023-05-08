Support Local Journalism


The College of Idaho softball team dropped two games to No. 1-ranked Oregon Tech on Sunday, including a 13-inning marathon and were unable to get the one win they needed to clinch the Cascade Conference Tournament championship.

The No. 6 Yotes (46-8) had beat the Owls in the double-elimination tournament on Saturday, but were unable to duplicate the magic the following day after Oregon Tech came back around in the elimination bracket. Oregon Tech took Sunday’s first game, 5-4 in 13 innings, and the decisive second game, 8-2.

